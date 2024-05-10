This past Saturday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian received an honorary doctorate degree and delivered the commencement address at Georgia Institute of Technology's McCamish Pavilion.

DELTA NEWS ON THE GO. Subscribe and follow.

This past Saturday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian received an honorary doctorate degree and delivered the commencement address at Georgia Institute of Technology's McCamish Pavilion.

Before Bastian addressed the graduates, Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera presented him with an honorary degree - the most significant honor a university can bestow upon an individual for their significant contributions to a specific field or society in general.

"One thing that I think tested all of us was the unprecedented pandemic we had to go through," said Cabrera. "I haven't met a better leader during those very, very difficult years than Ed Bastian. Not only for what he was doing at Delta, but because of the example that he was setting for the rest of us. And that's why we're honoring Ed today."

After receiving his degree, Bastian gave advice to the bachelor's and master's students as they begin the next step of their journeys.

"You are stepping into a world that needs you, more than ever," said Bastian. "Your energy, passion, creativity, and hope. Our world is ready to be led by those who don't run from their fears but lead through them."

Delta Air Lines and The Delta Air Lines Foundation have a long history of supporting Georgia Tech. Delta is a sponsor of Georgia Tech Athletics and has a close association with the Engineering School through their co-op program.

Bastian served as the fourth speaker of five that celebrated the almost 6,000 Georgia Tech graduates. Other commencement speakers included Professor Baratunde Cola, Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene, entrepreneur Chris Klaus and McKinsey & Company Managing Partner Tiffany Burns.

To watch his complete speech, view the video below. Bastian's portion begins at 1:16:12.