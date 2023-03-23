Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:03:23 2023-03-23 pm EDT
32.82 USD   +0.15%
05:30pDelta Air Lines : Cargo unveils largest cooler facility at New York-JFK
PU
08:43aFAA to boost US air traffic control safety after close calls
RE
06:53aKorean Air and Delta Air Lines repair homes with Habitat for Humanity in the Philippines
AQ
News 
Delta Air Lines : Cargo unveils largest cooler facility at New York-JFK

Delta Air Lines : Cargo unveils largest cooler facility at New York-JFK

The new 16,000 square-foot facility, which is the largest of its kind at JFK, features dedicated temperature-controlled chambers for pharmaceuticals and perishables. Delta's JFK network offers unparalleled global connectivity for temperature-sensitive products.
DELTA NEWS ON THE GO. Subscribe and follow.

From pharmaceuticals to flowers, perishable goods flying in and out of New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport will now receive even higher-touch handling with the unveiling of Delta Cargo's newest cooler.

The new, state-of-the-art facility is the largest of its kind at JFK and offers an upgraded experience for customers with cargo that requires specialized handling for temperature-sensitive goods being shipped around the globe.

"This is just one of the significant investments Delta is making to innovate and expand our service offerings to our Cargo customers," said Rob Walpole, Vice President - Delta Cargo. "By expanding our cold chain footprint and leveraging our extensive partner and route network at JFK, we are offering an unparalleled set of options for our customers looking to move temperature-sensitive shipments through the Northeast corridor."

The JFK cooler will serve as the premier cold chain facility for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, while also enabling perishable cargo shipping of produce and fresh goods. The cooler boasts expert temperature monitoring, enhanced control and oversight, and specially trained and certified staff to ensure precise handling and integrity of the cold chain.

A marquee investment for Delta Cargo, the cooler was strategically built into the JFK infrastructure to streamline time in transit. Customers will also benefit from the hub's unparalleled global access and connectivity. Delta is JFK's largest global carrier, operating up to 34 flights to 26 cities across Europe, Africa and the Middle East*- including the top 10 pharma markets - as well as service to key Latin American and Caribbean markets.

Each of the facility's dedicated chambers for pharmaceuticals and perishable goods features distinct temperature zones designed to keep products ranging from vaccines to berries at their specific, required temperature throughout the entire journey. The cooler also has humidity control capabilities as well as dedicated capacity for seafood, ensuring that customers' cargo arrives at its destination as fresh as the time it was packed.

"This cargo cooler is the latest of Delta's significant investments in the transformation at this airport and another example of their partnership in creating a world-class global gateway at JFK that not only features a best-in-class passenger experience, but also state-of-the-art cargo handling that will strengthen our supply chain and boost the region's economy," said Teresa Rizzuto, JFK General Manager.

*Summer 2023

Article
Delta customers in New York City can expect to see upgrades and expansions at both of Delta's local hubs this year, as New York City's No. 1 airline deepens the $7 billion infrastructure investment it's made in New York airports alone since 2010.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 21:29:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
