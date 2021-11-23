Log in
Delta Air Lines : Historic 25th anniversary Chairman's Club Honorees celebrated for being the best of the best

11/23/2021 | 10:30am EST
Last Thursday, 200 Delta employees walked into the Delta Flight Museum to celebrate their induction into Delta's prestigious Chairman's Club.

Two hundred outstanding Delta employees received highest honors and enjoyed an unforgettable evening at the historic 25th annual Chairman's Club Gala in Atlanta last Thursday. This special one-time class of 200 were celebrated and recognized for how they continuously demonstrate Delta's core values in taking care of each other and our customers. The Honorees were ultimately inducted into Delta's prestigious Chairman's Club - a testament to their service, dedication and all-around embodiment of "the spirit of Delta."

"Chairman's Club is the highest honor you can receive at Delta, and everyone here had a hand in turning things around and getting Delta through the last 21 months," CEO Ed Bastian said at the Gala. "Tonight is a historic and memorable night for Delta - To sit here in the Delta Flight Museum where we had the temporary Res & Care Customer Engagement Center and vaccinated employees and our community. We're going to talk about tonight for years to come."

Before entering the Gala Thursday evening, the 200 Honorees walked the Hollywood-style red carpet to the Delta Flight Museum as crowds of ecstatic colleagues, family and friends cheered them on.

"It's overwhelming but the fact that everything and everyone is here is such an honor," Paul R., Global Sales - LAX, said about the Chairman's Club Gala. "I didn't know what to expect but I can feel all the love."

This year's Honorees have a combined total of more than 3,700 years of service, representing 35 Delta stations across eight countries. They made it through an incredibly competitive nomination period that garnered more than 6,700 submissions from peers. This was followed by an extensive review process that lasted several weeks.

"Being here tonight is an amazing and unbelievable experience," said Jesse C., ACS & Cargo - OGG. "I've been with Delta for nine years and never imagined I would have the honor to experience something like this."

Seated under the wing of the "Spirit of Delta," Honorees dined and mingled as videos played highlighting their dedication and love for Delta's unique culture. Honorees not only heard from Bastian but also from special guest and Chairman of the Board, Frank Blake.

"It's a humbling experience to know that so many people and peers support you," Bianka B., ACS & Cargo - ATL, said about being a Chairman's Club Honoree.

The Delta Flight Museum erupted with applause as each of the 200 Honorees walked across the stage to accept their Chairman's Club lapel pin - making their induction into Delta's elite club official.

Brooke D., In-Flight Service - SLC, attended the Gala with her mother and said, "This entire evening and being an Honoree is above and beyond everything you think it's going to be. This company has been so good to me."

