Together, Delta and Korean Air have earned the trust of both Asian and American customers to become the No. 1 trans-Pacific joint venture.

Delta's now 5-year-old Joint Venture with Korean Air is a significant driver of Delta's evolution into a global brand, with robust international demand driven by experience-seeking customers.

That's according to Delta's Managing Director of East Sales, Scott Jordan, who recently sat down for an interview with The Korea Economic Daily, one of South Korea's major daily newspapers.

Delta chose Korean Air as a partner for the Joint Venture recognizing another brand that focuses on taking care of people - both employees and customers - and delivering a premium experience along every step of a customer's journey.

"People are choosing experiences versus goods and products because they want to invest in connections and the human experience," Jordan told the publication.

Article Global Partners Delta, Korean Air celebrate 5 years of trans-Pacific Joint Venture The partnership has improved customer experience, enhanced its combined network and benefited more than 7 million customers since launching in May 2018. Delta and Korean Air rapidly grew connecting passengers over ICN to 2,000 per day each way, an increase of more than 40% in five years despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elevated experience begins with a seamless check-in so customers can use either the Delta or Korean Air app to check in for their journey. A joint service desk at Incheon allows customers to easily get help and enables swift coordination in case of weather or other events that can affect the operation.

"We pride ourselves on surrounding ourselves with great partners, the kind that embody that spirit of customer service and innovation," Jordan said.

Watch the full interview on YouTube.