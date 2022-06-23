Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:57 2022-06-23 pm EDT
29.07 USD   -3.12%
01:16pDELTA AIR LINES : IBM partner to eliminate unconscious bias in ads
PU
12:45pRaymond James Lowers Delta Air Lines' Price Target to $50 From $53, Keeps Strong Buy Rating
MT
06/22Leave a lasting legacy with Delta Flight Museum's brick sale
AQ
Delta Air Lines : , IBM partner to eliminate unconscious bias in ads

06/23/2022 | 01:16pm EDT
Delta is harnessing technology via a commitment with IBM to identify unconscious bias in our advertising, the latest step in our longstanding efforts to reflect diversity and boldly pursue equity in advertising and marketing campaigns.

Delta is harnessing technology via a commitment with IBM to identify unconscious bias in our advertising, the latest step in our longstanding efforts to reflect diversity and boldly pursue equity in advertising and marketing campaigns.

IBM's Advertising Fairness Pledge promotes leveraging AI to highlight instances of bias in advertising material, helping teams to assess if content may reflect an unintended bias toward any particular group. As one of the first major corporations to sign the pledge, Delta also expects to drive participation and better understand the impact of bias on marketing campaigns.

"We've long been focused on inclusive representation in our advertising, and this initiative provides powerful new tools to make sure we don't fall victim to unconscious bias," said Emmakate Young. "It's part of our broader effort to drive equity and champion diversity across all aspects of our business."

Although often unintentional, bias can affect marketing and digital advertising content when human assumptions and judgments are encoded into technology used to purchase and distribute ads. The bias can result in campaigns that unfairly target or exclude certain groups.

In 2021, IBM launched a research initiative to study bias in ad technology, which initial findings confirmed. The research also demonstrated the effectiveness of AI tools and resources to reduce bias in marketing technology.

Delta's participation in the initiative is the latest example of its commitment to actively seek diversity, boldly pursue equity and consciously promote inclusion in all aspects of our business.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 17:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 285 M - -
Net income 2022 1 635 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 232 M 19 232 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 30,00 $
Average target price 55,35 $
Spread / Average Target 84,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian President
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.23%19 232
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.01%23 896
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.60%18 323
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-10.49%15 024
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.49%14 208
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-16.13%11 998