Delta Air Lines : Ian curbs operations at some Georgia, Carolinas airports after Florida impact

Delta has suspended operations at airports in Ian's path, including Key West, Fort Myers, Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, until conditions allow service to resume.

Editor's note: This article, originally published on Sept. 25, was updated on Sept. 30 with the latest information regarding Hurricane Ian.

Delta has suspended operations at several airports in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves toward a second landfall, and the airline also is offering a waiver for impacted customers.

Meanwhile, Delta also has contributed $250,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

Delta customers can support relief efforts for hurricane victims by donating through Delta's Customer Microsite, in partnership with the Red Cross.

Delta is closely monitoring conditions and will resume operations at affected locations only when it is safe to do so. Customers are urged to watch their flight status closely on delta.com or the Fly Delta app.

During this week, Delta expanded its fare difference waiver initially issued on Sunday to include more destinations in Georgia and South Carolina.The waiver is effective from Sept. 25 - 30. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Oct. 6, 2022, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

All 80,000 Delta people are focused on delivering a reliable, high-quality experience and minimizing inconvenience when circumstances disrupt scheduled operations. A customer guide to traveling with Delta offers more information about cancellations, refunds and waivers.