    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:08 2022-06-21 pm EDT
29.91 USD   -1.17%
11:55aDELTA AIR LINES : Leave a lasting legacy with Delta Flight Museum's brick sale
PU
06:20aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 21, 2022
06/20Delta, Kellogg join IBM pledge to fight bias in online ad targeting
RE
Delta Air Lines : Leave a lasting legacy with Delta Flight Museum's brick sale

06/21/2022 | 11:55am EDT
​Delta employees, retirees and members of the public can leave a lasting legacy by becoming a permanent part of the Delta Flight Museum experience through the purchase of a personalized brick in the museum's courtyard.

For the first time in eight years, people have the special opportunity to buy a commemorative brick that will forever be memorialized. The Museum's current brick ordering window is open through February 2023 for installation in late spring 2023.

"From family members honoring active and retired employees to Delta people celebrating a colleague who goes above and beyond, we are passionate about honoring the Delta spirit that drives the Delta Difference," said Tim Mapes, Chairman and President of the Delta Flight Museum. "This is a unique and meaningful way for Delta people, retirees and others to memorialize someone special in Delta history."

Funds generated by the brick sale support the development of new exhibits and additional features at the museum to chronicle Delta's history and celebrate the past, present and future of commercial flight. In fact, June 17, 2022 marked 93 years of Delta Air Lines passenger service.

Because the Delta Flight Museum is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, a portion of your contribution may be tax deductible.

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 15:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47 285 M - -
Net income 2022 1 635 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 398 M 19 398 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 30,26 $
Average target price 55,35 $
Spread / Average Target 82,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian President
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-22.57%19 398
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.61%23 784
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.41%18 470
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-12.21%14 939
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.62%14 828
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-17.13%11 854