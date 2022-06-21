Delta Air Lines : Leave a lasting legacy with Delta Flight Museum's brick sale

​Delta employees, retirees and members of the public can leave a lasting legacy by becoming a permanent part of the Delta Flight Museum experience through the purchase of a personalized brick in the museum's courtyard.

For the first time in eight years, people have the special opportunity to buy a commemorative brick that will forever be memorialized. The Museum's current brick ordering window is open through February 2023 for installation in late spring 2023.

"From family members honoring active and retired employees to Delta people celebrating a colleague who goes above and beyond, we are passionate about honoring the Delta spirit that drives the Delta Difference," said Tim Mapes, Chairman and President of the Delta Flight Museum. "This is a unique and meaningful way for Delta people, retirees and others to memorialize someone special in Delta history."

Funds generated by the brick sale support the development of new exhibits and additional features at the museum to chronicle Delta's history and celebrate the past, present and future of commercial flight. In fact, June 17, 2022 marked 93 years of Delta Air Lines passenger service.

Because the Delta Flight Museum is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, a portion of your contribution may be tax deductible.