DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

Delta Air Lines : Meet the women of Delta Cargo Detroit

03/31/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
Over the past few years, the Cargo team in Detroit (DTW) has seen more women than ever working in Cargo. And with nearly half of DTW Cargo Operation consisting of women, the team is excited to see the growing interest.

If you could build one of the best freight-loading, shipment-scanning, customer-handling squads, Cargo Agent Irma Ortiz-Cooprider, Cargo Lead Wanda Jones and Cargo Station Manager Gordana Zigic would undoubtedly be on it.

Each member of the dynamic trio has served between 17 and 30 years or more of service at Delta and built strong ties working together as part of Delta's Cargo operation in DTW. Over the past few years, the team has seen more women than ever working in Cargo. And with nearly half of DTW Cargo Operation consisting of women, the team is excited to see the growing interest.

"Back in 1985 when I started, there were only a handful of women, and you really had to prove yourself," said Ortiz-Cooprider, who is also a Frontline Involvement Team member. "It was just the way the times were back then. You had to work twice as hard to prove you could handle the job just as well as the men. You had to earn their respect. Things are a lot different now. There are so many more women working in Cargo - and not just in the office anymore. Some women just want to be out in the warehouse, where they are constantly on the move."

During the pandemic and into Delta's recovery, Cargo Operations saw more women take on new roles and conquer new challenges, many of whom had never worked in a warehouse before. When asked what she would tell other women interested in joining Delta Cargo, Jones says, "I tell women, 'If I can do it, you can do it for sure.' It does help a lot [when women] have someone who has done it before, and they see that they can do it."

When talking to Michele Carson-Vaughn, Managing Director of Airport Service, the women shared their personal journeys and encouragement for other women managing tough jobs at work and at home.

Station Manager Gordana Zigic, who recently left DTW to take on the challenge of managing the insourcing of Delta's Cargo operation in Salt Lake City, shared her thoughts on balancing work and home. "To balance, sometimes you do have to make some difficult decisions. Having a strong family unit to help out makes all the difference."

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 20:41:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43 352 M - -
Net income 2022 907 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 052 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 053 M 25 053 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 39,33 $
Average target price 50,53 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Vice President-Finance & Controller
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.64%25 053
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.39%18 157
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.54%17 081
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.28%15 530
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.75%14 887
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.22%12 065