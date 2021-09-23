Log in
Delta Air Lines : Memos reflect Delta's commitment to employee and passenger safety

09/23/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Two memos were sent internally in the last day as a reminder of Delta's commitment to creating a culture of safety for every employee.

Two memos were sent internally in the last day as a reminder of Delta's commitment to creating a culture of safety for every employee.

Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P. - InFlight Service, and Eric Phillips, S.V.P. - ACS and Cargo Operations, sent the memos to their teams in response to recent incidents involving unruly passengers. The full text of the memos is available below.

At Delta, we now have more than 1,600 people on our "no fly" list, and we've submitted more than 600 banned names to the FAA in 2021 as part of their Special Emphasis Enforcement Program. We've also asked other airlines to share their "no fly" list to further protect airline employees across the industry - something we know is top of mind for employees as well. A list of banned customers doesn't work as well if that customer can fly with another airline.

The memos were sent the same day Delta participated in a hearing hosted by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure titled, "Disruption in the Skies: The Surge in Air Rage and its Effects on Workers, Airlines, and Airports." This hearing was through Airlines for America (A4A); Delta's testimony urged stronger actions from federal agencies and authorities.

Memo from Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P. - InFlight Service

Following up on our continued commitment to safety amid rising rates of unruly passengers, I want to share more on Delta's efforts to keep our crewmembers and customers safe - both through assessments and updates to our internal policies, and in partnership with federal authorities and other airlines to drive further improvements. This includes Delta's participation, through Airlines for America (A4A), in tomorrow's hearing by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure titled, "Disruption in the Skies: The Surge in Air Rage and its Effects on Workers, Airlines, and Airports."

At Delta, we now have more than 1,600 people on our "no fly" list, and we've submitted more than 600 banned names to the FAA in 2021 as part of their Special Emphasis Enforcement Program. We've also asked other airlines to share their "no fly" list to further protect airline employees across the industry - something we know is top of mind for you as well. A list of banned customers doesn't work as well if that customer can fly with another airline.

The work over these last few months by IFS leaders and cross-divisional teams to conduct a Safety Risk Assessment on current processes, as well as communication and training for crewmembers, will result in additional measures in the areas of training and response on board. We also continue to share relevant information from your submitted SRS reports with federal authorities to aide in our - and their - ability to take action. And, know that we continue working with our partners in ACS to ensure that when issues arise, we manage them together.

Lastly, we know that this environment continues to be challenging. To help ensure that you have the support you need - before, during and after any of these events - we have expanded our Peer Support teams, Mental Health Coaching and providing 24/7 assistance. Your safety always has been, and remains, our top priority.

We are grateful for the crews that have leveraged their training, and our safety processes and systems, in these difficult situations and want all of you to feel empowered to do the same. Thank you all for what you continue to do in spite of these challenging circumstances. Please watch for additional information as we continue working to keep putting your safety first.

Memo from Eric Phillips, S.V.P. - ACS and Cargo Operations

Team,

While most interactions with our customers are positive and seamless, incidents involving unruly customer behavior continue to happen across the industry in airports and onboard aircraft.

Following recent events involving customers taking physical actions and causing harm to team members, I wanted to share a few updates with you about how we are continuing to take action to keep your safety first.

Let me be clear that any unruly customer behavior, and harmful actions against our team members, will not be tolerated. Anytime a customer physically engages with intent to harm, whether in a lobby, at a gate or onboard, they are added to our permanent No Fly list. We also actively engage with local authorities to ensure these incidents are investigated and prosecuted as the law allows. In addition, we actively support any impacted team members and provide them with resources to help them in the aftermath of an incident.

At Delta, we now have more than 1,600 people on our "no fly" list, and we've submitted more than 600 banned names to the FAA in 2021 as part of their Special Emphasis Enforcement Program. We have also asked other airlines to share their "no fly" list to further protect airline employees across the industry. As we all know, a list of banned customers doesn't work as well if that customer can fly with another airline.

And lastly, earlier today the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure hosted a hearing titled, "Disruption in the Skies: The Surge in Air Rage and its Effects on Workers, Airlines, and Airports." Delta's participation in this hearing was through Airlines for America (A4A) where we are urging stronger actions from federal agencies and authorities.

While unruly customer events are disturbing and disheartening, we remain committed to evaluating and updating our policies, processes and training to ensure your safety. Working with leaders across Delta, federal authorities, and other airlines, we will continue to engage and take action. Please know that above all - we have your back.

Stay safe, stay healthy - and stick together.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
