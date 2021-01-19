Delta Air Lines : Negative COVID-19 test results required to enter United States, per CDC order

In accordance with a new order from the Centers for Disease Control, Delta Air Lines will require all customers entering or transiting through the U.S. from any location outside of the U.S. to present a negative COVID-19 test result prior to departure, effective Jan. 26. The CDC order requires all passengers to provide a negative test result from a test taken within three days of departure, adding another layer of safety when they travel.

'Nothing is more important to us than the safety and health of our people and our customers,' said Perry Cantarutti, Delta's S.V.P. - Alliances and International. 'We are grateful to the U.S. government for putting these measures in place. Testing is an important step to safely reopening international borders for all travelers, which in turn will drive global economic recovery.'

This latest CDC order is in addition to its initiative rolled out last year, which asks customers flying to the U.S from an international location to voluntarily provide their details for contact tracing.

In addition to showing a negative COVID-19 test to an agent at the airport, the CDC mandate requires customers to sign an attestation certifying that they have received a negative test result. The three-day test window is calculated from the first point of departure, so customers on connecting flights must incorporate this into their travel plans. A number of countries around the world have similar orders in place, aimed at protecting the health of fellow travelers and airline employees.

All customers flying on Delta must continue to follow the entry requirements for international travel and are advised to check these prior to departure. Delta has also issued a waiver allowing customers to rebook international travel to the U.S. purchased on or before Jan. 12 for travel through Feb. 9, if they choose to rebook their travel to begin on or before Jan. 25.

For more information on this new requirement, please see entry requirements for international travel.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Delta has put in place a number of initiatives under the Delta CareStandard. These include blocking middle seats through March 30, 2021, requiring masks throughout the travel experience and providing wellness kits and hand sanitizer on board.