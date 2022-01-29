Delta Air Lines : SATURDAY UPDATE | Delta extends travel waiver due to winter weather across U.S. East Coast

Forecasted winter weather in the Eastern U.S. may impact travel to/from/through the destinations listed below.

Due to forecasted winter weather across the U.S. East Coast, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Jan. 28-30.

Where:

Allentown, PA (ABE)

Asheville, NC (AVL)

Baltimore, MD (BWI)

Bangor, ME (BGR)

Boston, MA (BOS)

Charleston, SC (CHS)

Charleston, WV (CRW)

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Charlottesville, VA (CHO)

Columbia, SC (CAE)

Fayetteville, NC (FAY)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Greenville, SC (GSP)

Hartford, CT (BDL)

Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)

New York - Kennedy, NY (JFK)

New York - LaGuardia, NY (LGA)

Newark, NJ (EWR)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Philadelphia, PA (PHL)

Portland, ME (PWM)

Providence, RI (PVD)

Raleigh, NC (RDU)

Richmond, VA (RIC)

Tri-Cities, TN (TRI)

Washington D.C. - Dulles (IAD)

Washington D.C. - Reagan (DCA)

White Plains, NY (HPN)

Due to ongoing winter weather along the U.S. East Coast, the airline extended a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Jan. 28-30. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Feb. 2, 2022, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

