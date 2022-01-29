Log in
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Delta Air Lines : SATURDAY UPDATE | Delta extends travel waiver due to winter weather across U.S. East Coast

01/29/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Forecasted winter weather in the Eastern U.S. may impact travel to/from/through the destinations listed below.
UPDATE | Jan. 29, 2022 at 4 p.m. EST

Due to forecasted winter weather across the U.S. East Coast, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Jan. 28-30.

Where:

  • Allentown, PA (ABE)
  • Asheville, NC (AVL)
  • Baltimore, MD (BWI)
  • Bangor, ME (BGR)
  • Boston, MA (BOS)
  • Charleston, SC (CHS)
  • Charleston, WV (CRW)
  • Charlotte, NC (CLT)
  • Charlottesville, VA (CHO)
  • Columbia, SC (CAE)
  • Fayetteville, NC (FAY)
  • Greensboro, NC (GSO)
  • Greenville, SC (GSP)
  • Hartford, CT (BDL)
  • Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)
  • New York - Kennedy, NY (JFK)
  • New York - LaGuardia, NY (LGA)
  • Newark, NJ (EWR)
  • Norfolk, VA (ORF)
  • Philadelphia, PA (PHL)
  • Portland, ME (PWM)
  • Providence, RI (PVD)
  • Raleigh, NC (RDU)
  • Richmond, VA (RIC)
  • Tri-Cities, TN (TRI)
  • Washington D.C. - Dulles (IAD)
  • Washington D.C. - Reagan (DCA)
  • White Plains, NY (HPN)

Due to ongoing winter weather along the U.S. East Coast, the airline extended a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Jan. 28-30. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Feb. 2, 2022, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Article
Delta teams are taking action ahead of a severe winter storm heading across the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast this weekend.
Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. EST

Due to forecasted winter weather across the U.S. East Coast, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Jan. 28-29.

Where:

  • Allentown, PA (ABE)
  • Asheville, NC (AVL)
  • Baltimore, MD (BWI)
  • Bangor, ME (BGR)
  • Boston, MA (BOS)
  • Charleston, SC (CHS)
  • Charleston, WV (CRW)
  • Charlotte, NC (CLT)
  • Charlottesville, VA (CHO)
  • Columbia, SC (CAE)
  • Fayetteville, NC (FAY)
  • Greensboro, NC (GSO)
  • Greenville, SC (GSP)
  • Hartford, CT (BDL)
  • Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)
  • New York - Kennedy, NY (JFK)
  • New York - LaGuardia, NY (LGA)
  • Newark, NJ (EWR)
  • Norfolk, VA (ORF)
  • Philadelphia, PA (PHL)
  • Portland, ME (PWM)
  • Providence, RI (PVD)
  • Raleigh, NC (RDU)
  • Richmond, VA (RIC)
  • Tri-Cities, TN (TRI)
  • Washington D.C. - Dulles (IAD)
  • Washington D.C. - Reagan (DCA)
  • White Plains, NY (HPN)

When: Jan. 28-29

Due to forecasted winter weather across the U.S. East Coast, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Jan. 28-29. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Feb. 1, 2022, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 21:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 234 M - -
Net income 2021 735 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 723 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 415 M 24 415 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 38,28 $
Average target price 51,57 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Vice President-Finance & Controller
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.05%24 415
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC8.85%20 995
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.17%19 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.57%17 625
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED11.24%14 360
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-6.56%13 247