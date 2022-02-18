Log in
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : Say aloha to three new nonstop Hawaii routes from Detroit, New York-JFK and Atlanta

02/18/2022 | 11:32am EST
Beginning Nov. 19, Delta will be the only airline to offer daily nonstop flights from Atlanta to Maui as well as from Detroit to Honolulu. On Dec. 17, the airline will also begin daily nonstop service from New York-JFK to Honolulu.

More Delta customers can book year-end Hawaii holiday getaways, thanks to new service beginning this winter to Honolulu from Detroit and New York and to Maui from Atlanta.

Beginning Nov. 19, Delta will be the only airline to offer daily nonstop flights from Atlanta to Maui as well as from Detroit to Honolulu. On Dec. 17, the airline will also begin daily nonstop service from New York-JFK to Honolulu.

"Breathtaking beaches, a vibrant culture and a competitive economy make Hawaii a highly sought-after destination for families and adventurists alike," said Joe Esposito, Delta's Senior Vice President - Network Planning. "We're guaranteeing more choice for our customers this winter, alongside Delta's award-winning hospitality and industry-leading reliability."

In total, Delta will offer 18 daily nonstop flights to four Hawaiian destinations from seven U.S. cities*. The airline's complete winter schedule to Hawaii includes:

  • Ten peak-day departures to Honolulu from seven U.S. destinations - Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City and Seattle
  • Four peak-day departures to Maui from Atlanta, Los Angeles and Seattle
  • Two peak-day departures each to Kona and Lihue from Los Angeles and Seattle

All of Delta's Hawaii flights from Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul and New York - including the three new routes - will offer Delta One, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. The airline recently announced refreshed onboard product offerings, including artisan-made amenity kits, recycled bedding as well as reusable and biodegradable service ware, for customers seated in the Delta One cabin. Delta One customers will also enjoy fresh, hot meals onboard, featuring local ingredients and favorite items.

All customers flying with Delta have access to in-seat power outlets for their devices, a variety of premium beverages and snacks, Wi-Fi available for purchase and free mobile messaging, as well as personal seat-back entertainment screens featuring a wealth of premium content, including curated playlists and podcasts from Delta's partnerships with Peloton and Spotify.

*Delta also serves HNL-HND

ATLANTA

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport - Kahului Airport

  • Departs ATL at 11:00 a.m.
  • Arrives OGG at 4:00 p.m.

Kahului Airport - Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

  • Departs OGG at 5:25 p.m.
  • Arrives ATL at 6:40 a.m. (next day)
DETROIT

Detroit Wayne County Metro Airport - Honolulu International Airport

  • Departs DTW at 12:15 p.m.
  • Arrives HNL at 4:00 p.m.

Honolulu International Airport - Detroit Wayne County Metro Airport

  • Departs HNL at 5:00 p.m.
  • Arrives DTW at 6:30 a.m. (next day)
NEW YORK - JFK

New York - JFK - Honolulu International Airport

  • Departs JFK at 9:00 a.m.
  • Arrives HNL at 3:35 p.m.

Honolulu International Airport - New York - JFK

  • Departs HNL at 4:55 p.m.
  • Arrives JFK at 7:25 a.m. (next day)

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 16:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
