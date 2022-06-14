Log in
Delta Air Lines : Small, diverse brands lead Delta's food and beverage refresh this summer

06/14/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The lineup of new products highlights small businesses, suppliers from across the globe, and woman- and LGBTQ+-led brands, building on Delta's recent efforts to create a people-first and values-led onboard experience.

Starting this month, Delta customers can sip on new farmer-direct teas, cold-brew coffee, sparkling wine and beer, and snack on an updated selection of treats. Domestic First Class customers will also enjoy a variety of welcome beverages and refreshed seasonal meals on board. The lineup of new products highlights small businesses, suppliers from across the globe, and woman- and LGBTQ+-led brands, building on Delta's recent efforts to create a people-first and values-led onboard experience.

"We're always listening to what our customers tell us they'd like to see onboard, and we're giving them more of what they say they're craving, while also making an impact in global communities," said Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P. of In-Flight Service at Delta. "Our collaboration with brands like Thrive Farmers builds on our mission to partner with companies who do good in the world by enriching the lives of the people who create their products."

In recent months, Delta has announced partnerships with the nation's first Black-owned distillery, Du Nord Social Spirits; elevated its onboard wine offerings with Imagery Estate Winery, led by award-winning female winemaker Jamie Benziger; and introduced premium Delta One amenity kits made by Mexican artisans in partnership with Someone Somewhere.

Article
Starting this month, Delta flyers can choose from a seasonally-inspired beverage lineup that spotlights the first U.S. Black-owned distillery, Du Nord Social Spirits.
SIP ON SOMETHING NEW THRIVE FARMERS TEA

Customers will now sip best-in-class tea sourced from around the globe in partnership with purpose-driven and Certified B corporation Thrive Farmers. Customers in all cabins will enjoy bright English Breakfast tea, while Delta One customers may also opt to sample soothing Guizhou Green, floral Egyptian Chamomile, calming Pacific Peppermint and malty Earl Grey.

The production of teas for Delta benefits thousands of Thrive Farmers' independent growers in Rwanda, India, China, Egypt and the United States. Thrive Farmers' innovative farmer-direct model gives farmers a true stake in the sale of their produce, and the reliable and consistent income allows farmers to produce better- quality products, invest in their communities and improve environmental practices.

Thrive Farmers' tea is currently rolling out to all flights.

EXPLORER COLD BREW

For the first time, Delta customers will enjoy premium cold brew coffee at 35,000 feet thanks to LGBTQ+-owned Explorer Cold Brew Company. The single-origin washed coffee from Ethiopia is fair trade and ethically sourced; Explorer's partnership with several coalitions of farmers is equitable, provides fair wages and helps support sustainable development in their communities.

Additionally, Explorer donates a portion of the proceeds to Charity: Water, a leading provider of clean water access for communities around the world.

Explorer Cold Brew is available on coast-to-coast and long-haul Honolulu flights.

UNE FEMME SPARKLING WINE

Just in time for summer, Une Femme is launching an exclusive sparkling wine for Delta - "The Betty." The canned wine is a classic, light and versatile Blanc de Blancs with notes of honeysuckle, orange blossom and Meyer lemon peel. The Betty was made by the Une Femme Wines team specifically for Delta and will be available to all Une Femme customers in coming months.

Une Femme Wines are made by women, in celebration of women, and a portion of all proceeds are donated to charitable organizations that make women's lives better.

Une Femme's sparkling wine will be available on domestic flights starting mid-July.

COCKTAILS ON MORE FLIGHTS

Cocktail lovers rejoice: Delta is now expanding its offering of onboard cocktails to trans-oceanic routes. More customers will be able to enjoy a premium, pre-prepared and canned old-fashioned or margarita from Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails onboard. The Tip Top margarita packs a punch with flavors of juicy salted lime, vegetal tequila notes and fresh orange rind; the classic old-fashioned delivers vanilla, sweet citrus, caramel and spice.

Tip Top cocktails are available on domestic routes and are currently rolling out to trans-oceanic flights.

BIG WAVE GOLDEN ALE

Delta customers can now paddle into easy-drinking and island refreshment with Big Wave Golden Ale from Kona Brewing Co. The refreshing and slightly sweet beer offers subtle hints of citrus and honey. The Hawaiian beer is inspired by the legendary waves on Oahu's Makaha Beach.

Big Wave Golden Ale is available on domestic flights.

SATISFY YOUR SWEET TOOTH DELTA SUNDAES

Delta is partnering with Atlanta-based High Road Craft to serve gourmet ice cream onboard. Delta One customers can enjoy High Road's Vanilla Fleur De Sel ice cream with a build-your-own sundae featuring toppings like morello cherry compote, chocolate sauce and speculoos cookie crumbles.

Later this summer, we'll debut the Delta-inspired and chef-curated Delta Sundae in all other cabins, which perfectly combines malt ice cream, speculoos cookies, jammy cherries and fudge caramel.

High Road's ice cream is served on long-haul international flights; the Delta Sundae will launch later this summer.

SNACKS ON SNACKS MINI SUNCHIPS

Delta will mix up its complimentary onboard snacks with the addition of mini Sunchips® Harvest Cheddar® Flavored Whole Grain Snacks. The flavor of real cheddar cheese is layered onto a delicious whole grain chip to create this tasty combination.

SunChips are served on all flights.

KATE'S REAL FOOD LEMON COCONUT BARS

Starting in August, customers in all cabins will enjoy lemon coconut bars from Kate's Real Food; Delta currently offers their dark chocolate cherry and almond bar. Kate's Real Food is a woman-founded company that makes delicious, whole-food, USDA-certified organic bars that are perfect for travelers on the go.

Kate's Real Food bars are served on all flights.

PREMIUM CABIN SNACKS

We continue to offer delicious, full-sized snacks to customers seated in premium cabins. The latest refresh of snacks offers tasty options like Vego Bears, Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Kettle Chips, pistachios (roasted & salted), Michel et Augustin dark chocolate cookie squares and more.

Premium cabin snack basket options are available on nearly all flights.

FLIGHT FUEL PLATES & SNACK BOXES

For customers wanting a little more than a snack, Delta will again begin offering fresh Flight Fuel plates on board flights 1,500 miles or greater. The for-sale plates include two options: a fruit and cheese plate and a chicken salad croissant sandwich.

Delta is also refreshing its Flight Fuel snack boxes.

One version features better-for-you favorites like hummus with pita chips, dried fruit and pitted green olives while the other offers customers indulgent treats including potato chips, gummy bears and cookies.

Flight Fuel and snack boxes are available for sale on domestic routes 1,500 miles or greater.

DOMESTIC FIRST CLASS ENHANCMENTS

Domestic First Class customers will once again have the option to enjoy a full selection of welcome beverages before takeoff. Seasonal menus will also bring new flavors like a harissa-spiced Impossible burger, shrimp poke bowl, smoked beef brisket, burrata salad with summer tomatoes and more. Starting in July, customers will also be able to pre-select meals before their flight and request a special meal if needed.

Domestic First Class welcome beverages and meals are served on flights 900 miles and greater.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 13:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
