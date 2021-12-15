Delta Air Lines : TechOps donates record amount of 1,250 bikes, 20 boxes of toys to Toys for Tots

​Along with 20 boxes of new toys and a check for $50,000, Delta TechOps presented 1,250 bikes to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation this holiday season, breaking its all-time record for bike donations.

Hundreds of team members gathered at the Delta TechOps' annual holiday meal in Atlanta on Dec. 8 to celebrate Delta's 17th year in partnership with Toys for Tots. As countless families are still struggling with challenges caused by the pandemic, Delta employees pitched in to make the holiday season one to celebrate for local Atlanta families.

Throughout the year, members of the TechOps family have raised more than $60,000 to purchase unassembled children's bikes. Once received, more than 30 shops throughout TechOps spent countless hours building bikes for local Atlanta youth to brighten their holiday season.

Keeping with tradition, hundreds of pink and blue bikes lined the halls of TechOps leading up to the event. At the celebration, the bikes were assembled in the shape of a racecar as a tribute to Mike Moore, SVP - Maintenance Operations and MRO Services, military veteran and lead Toys for Tots sponsor who is retiring at the end of 2021.

"Mike's been a true servant leader with our Toys for Tots partnership, and I thank him for championing our efforts to make the holiday season special for so many local children," said Don Mitacek, SVP, TechOps and President, DTSG. "He will be leaving a legacy here at TechOps, and we'll be sure to carry that torch for years to come with our close partnership with Marine Toys for Tots."

"Marine Toys for Tots holds a very special place in my heart, and I can't thank the TechOps family enough for their dedication to supporting our community," Mike said. "Coming together as a company to make the holiday season special for our children is truly the Delta Difference."

Delta is proud to be the airline partner of Toys for Tots and a national corporate sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Literacy Program. The Literacy Program's mission is to offer disadvantaged children the ability to compete academically and to succeed in life by providing them with books to enhance their ability to read and communicate effectively. Delta contributes more than $500,000 annually to Toys for Tots, and Toys for Tots toy drives are held annually in several locations systemwide.