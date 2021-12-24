Delta Air Lines : Winter weather, omicron variant impact holiday flight schedule

A combination of issues, including but not limited to inclement weather in some areas of the country and the impact of the omicron variant, are driving cancellations that are expected throughout the weekend.

As winter weather impacts the northwest and northeast U.S. the omicron variant continues to surge, Delta teams exhausted all options and resources before canceling around 158 flights in Friday's nearly 3,100-flight schedule.

We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are working together around the clock to reroute and substitute aircraft and crews to get customers where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible. When that's not possible, Delta Reservations specialists coordinate with our Operations and Customer Center to get those impacted on the next available flight.

A combination of issues, including but not limited to inclement weather in some areas of the country and the impact of the omicron variant, are driving cancellations and potential delays that are expected to continue throughout the weekend. Up to 200 of 3,004 flights on Saturday may be canceled, and up to 150 are expected for Sunday's flight schedule.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.