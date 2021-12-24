Log in
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : Winter weather, omicron variant impact holiday flight schedule

12/24/2021 | 11:07am EST
A combination of issues, including but not limited to inclement weather in some areas of the country and the impact of the omicron variant, are driving cancellations that are expected throughout the weekend.

As winter weather impacts the northwest and northeast U.S. the omicron variant continues to surge, Delta teams exhausted all options and resources before canceling around 158 flights in Friday's nearly 3,100-flight schedule.

We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are working together around the clock to reroute and substitute aircraft and crews to get customers where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible. When that's not possible, Delta Reservations specialists coordinate with our Operations and Customer Center to get those impacted on the next available flight.

A combination of issues, including but not limited to inclement weather in some areas of the country and the impact of the omicron variant, are driving cancellations and potential delays that are expected to continue throughout the weekend. Up to 200 of 3,004 flights on Saturday may be canceled, and up to 150 are expected for Sunday's flight schedule.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 16:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 326 M - -
Net income 2021 669 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 065 M 25 065 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 39,30 $
Average target price 51,59 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.26%25 065
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.85%20 041
AIR CHINA LIMITED-14.26%16 274
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.76%15 058
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.3.75%14 529
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.92%12 195