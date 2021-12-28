Delta Air Lines : Winter weather, omicron variant impact holiday flight schedule

A combination of issues, including but not limited to inclement weather in some areas of the country and the impact of the omicron variant, are driving cancellations.

Winter weather and conditions in the Pacific Northwest, Midwest and the omicron variant are continuing to hamper operations, with Delta expecting to cancel upwards of 250 of 4,133 scheduled mainline and Delta Connection flights on Tuesday. Delta will be offering eCredit vouchers to impacted customers for the delay in their travels.

We apologize to customers for the delay in their travel plans. Delta people are continuing to work together around the clock to reroute and substitute aircraft and crews to get customers where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible. When that's not possible, Delta Reservations specialists are coordinating with our Operations and Customer Care Center to get those impacted on the next available flight.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status and manage their rebooking on Delta.com or the Fly Delta app. Updates can also be sent directly to a mobile device or by email.

Winter weather, particularly at Delta's hubs in Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP), Seattle (SEA), Salt Lake City (SLC), other areas of the U.S. as well as the omicron variant continue to hamper Delta's operation Monday. Delta expects that upwards of 200 of 4,166 scheduled mainline and Delta Connection flights will cancel today.

Delta canceled 374 of 4,155 scheduled mainline and connection flights Sunday, due to the same factors.

"Canceling a flight is always Delta's last resort. The result is not only difficult for customers, but for our people who want nothing more than to take care of them - especially over the holidays. We sincerely apologize to everyone impacted," said E.V.P. and Chief of Operations John Laughter. "From teams in our Operations and Customer Center reworking our schedule to our front-line team members engaging with customers on the ground, in the air and over the phone, I'm proud of Delta people working around the clock to save as many flights as possible while proactively rebooking impacted customers - all due to a perfect storm that includes relentless weather systems coupled with the omicron variant surge."

Winter weather in portions of the U.S. and the omicron variant continued to impact Delta's holiday weekend flight schedule. Of the 4,155 total mainline and connection flights scheduled Sunday, the airline had canceled 161, with around 40 more cancellations forecasted for the day, fewer cancelations than predicted less than a day ago.

Delta expects that around 40 flights may be canceled Monday.

The circumstances of weather and the omicron variant forced Delta to cancel a total of 375 mainline and connection flights Saturday, Christmas Day. The airline canceled 212 total flights on Friday, Christmas Eve.

Winter weather in portions of the U.S. and the omicron variant continued to impact Delta's holiday weekend flight schedule Saturday, Christmas Day. The airline canceled 368 mainline and connection flights of the day's schedule that included approximately 3,000 scheduled flights after exhausting all options and resources to prevent those cancelations.

Delta expects more than 300 of its flights will be canceled on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Editor's note: This update, originally published at 3 p.m. EST, was updated at 4 p.m. to reflect revised information regarding the number of cancelations.

As winter weather impacts the northwest and northeast U.S. the omicron variant continues to surge, Delta teams exhausted all options and resources before canceling around 158 flights in Friday's nearly 3,100-flight schedule.

A combination of issues, including but not limited to inclement weather in some areas of the country and the impact of the omicron variant, are driving cancellations and potential delays. Upwards of 150 cancels per day are expected both Saturday and Sunday.

