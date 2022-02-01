Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Delta Air Lines : adds extra service between Los Angeles and Cincinnati ahead of pro football's Big Game

02/01/2022 | 02:52pm EST
Delta will add nine flights and more than 1,500 additional seats for football fans between Feb. 11-14.

With the final matchup of the 2021-2022 NFL season set for Sunday, Feb. 13, between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Delta has added flights between the two cities for fans traveling to and from the City of Angels.

In addition to existing service between the two cities, the airline will add nine total flights in advance of and following the teams squaring off for the NFL's biggest prize.

See Delta's service between the cities below:

Flight Number

Origin

Destination

Date

Day of Week

Aircraft

Departure Time (local)

Arrival Time (local)

DL1029*

CVG

LAX

Feb. 11

Fri

737-900 (739)

6:01a.m.

8:05a.m.

DL8802

CVG

LAX

Feb. 11

Fri

757-200 (75G)

11:30a.m.

1:34p.m.

DL8783

CVG

LAX

Feb. 11

Fri

A321

6:02p.m.

7:55p.m.

DL1029*

CVG

LAX

Feb. 12

Sat

737-900 (739)

6:01a.m.

8:05a.m.

DL8784

CVG

LAX

Feb. 12

Sat

A221

11:30a.m.

1:20p.m.

DL8804

CVG

LAX

Feb. 12

Sat

737-900 (739)

12:40p.m.

2:30p.m.

DL8788

LAX

CVG

Feb. 13

Sun

A220-100 (221)

11:00p.m.

6:04a.m.

DL8805

LAX

CVG

Feb. 14

Mon

737-900 (739)

1:05a.m.

8:05a.m.

DL8790

LAX

CVG

Feb. 14

Mon

757-200 (75H)

8:00a.m.

2:02p.m.

DL8783

LAX

CVG

Feb. 14

Mon

A321

9:48a.m.

4:52p.m.

DL8807

LAX

CVG

Feb. 14

Mon

757-200 (75S)

12:15p.m.

7:19p.m.

Hoping to watch the game, but have a flight scheduled during the action? We've got you covered, too. With much of the airline's fleet** equipped with live satellite TV, customers can enjoy the game with Delta from the skies from the comfort of their seat on flights while over the Continental U.S.

In addition to connecting football fans to the game, the airline will also carry the Bengals to Los Angeles, where the Rams will await their arrival at home, ahead of the matchup in Inglewood's SoFi Stadium. As the Official Airline of Champions, Delta is proud to have carried more than 50 professional sports teams to their respective title games, including the reigning champions in the NHL, NBA, NFL and MLB.

Delta recently became the Official Airline of Team USA, and will manage travel for U.S. Olympians and Paralympians to Beijing 2022, Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28.

*Denotes existing Delta service

**Live satellite TV is available on the following aircraft within coverage areas: A220, A319, A320, A321, 737-800, 737-900, 757-200, 757-300.

Related Topics:

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 19:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
