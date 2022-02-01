Delta Air Lines : adds extra service between Los Angeles and Cincinnati ahead of pro football's Big Game

Delta will add nine flights and more than 1,500 additional seats for football fans between Feb. 11-14.

With the final matchup of the 2021-2022 NFL season set for Sunday, Feb. 13, between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Delta has added flights between the two cities for fans traveling to and from the City of Angels.

In addition to existing service between the two cities, the airline will add nine total flights in advance of and following the teams squaring off for the NFL's biggest prize.

See Delta's service between the cities below:

Flight Number Origin Destination Date Day of Week Aircraft Departure Time (local) Arrival Time (local) DL1029* CVG LAX Feb. 11 Fri 737-900 (739) 6:01a.m. 8:05a.m. DL8802 CVG LAX Feb. 11 Fri 757-200 (75G) 11:30a.m. 1:34p.m. DL8783 CVG LAX Feb. 11 Fri A321 6:02p.m. 7:55p.m. DL1029* CVG LAX Feb. 12 Sat 737-900 (739) 6:01a.m. 8:05a.m. DL8784 CVG LAX Feb. 12 Sat A221 11:30a.m. 1:20p.m. DL8804 CVG LAX Feb. 12 Sat 737-900 (739) 12:40p.m. 2:30p.m. DL8788 LAX CVG Feb. 13 Sun A220-100 (221) 11:00p.m. 6:04a.m. DL8805 LAX CVG Feb. 14 Mon 737-900 (739) 1:05a.m. 8:05a.m. DL8790 LAX CVG Feb. 14 Mon 757-200 (75H) 8:00a.m. 2:02p.m. DL8783 LAX CVG Feb. 14 Mon A321 9:48a.m. 4:52p.m. DL8807 LAX CVG Feb. 14 Mon 757-200 (75S) 12:15p.m. 7:19p.m.

Hoping to watch the game, but have a flight scheduled during the action? We've got you covered, too. With much of the airline's fleet** equipped with live satellite TV, customers can enjoy the game with Delta from the skies from the comfort of their seat on flights while over the Continental U.S.

In addition to connecting football fans to the game, the airline will also carry the Bengals to Los Angeles, where the Rams will await their arrival at home, ahead of the matchup in Inglewood's SoFi Stadium. As the Official Airline of Champions, Delta is proud to have carried more than 50 professional sports teams to their respective title games, including the reigning champions in the NHL, NBA, NFL and MLB.

Delta recently became the Official Airline of Team USA, and will manage travel for U.S. Olympians and Paralympians to Beijing 2022, Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28.

*Denotes existing Delta service

**Live satellite TV is available on the following aircraft within coverage areas: A220, A319, A320, A321, 737-800, 737-900, 757-200, 757-300.