Delta Air Lines : among 2021 Gay Travel Award winners for the spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence

GayTravel.com recognized Delta for its inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community, based on votes from the publication's editors, experts and tens of thousands of public voters.

Delta has been recognized for its allyship with the LGBTQ+ community as the top airline in the 2021 GayTravel Awards.

Now in its sixth year, the Gay Travel Awards honor select destinations, properties, events, influencers and organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusion and hospitality excellence. Delta was selected by the organization's editors, leading experts and tens of thousands of votes submitted by the public.

"Making sure that Delta has a welcoming and inclusive culture and travel experience for our employees and customers is core to who we are," said Greg Tahvonen, Executive Sponsor of EQUAL, Delta's LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group. "While this award celebrates how far we have come, we know there is still more work to be done to create safe spaces where all are welcomed, accepted and embraced for who they are. We are committed to continuing our work in this space and encourage our employees and customers to join us on this important journey."

Delta has a long-standing history of supporting equity through Pride events around the world and is a Diamond Elite sponsor of the National Gay Pilots Association while continuing to partner with other organizations like the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

The airline has partnered with its health plan administrator, United Healthcare, to generate resources for LGBTQ+ employees and families that address the unique health disparities while expanding access to mental health resources for all employees.

Delta has a strong network of business resource groups, including EQUAL. It is comprised of over 2,750 members that foster a work environment where employees can feel comfortable being their authentic selves and support one another both professionally and personally. Delta values the perspectives and feedback EQUAL brings to the company to support within their own community and provides resources for them to create change.

More employee stories and background on our work in the LGBTQ+ community can be found on the LGBTQ+ Diversity page on Delta News Hub.