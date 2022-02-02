Log in
Delta Air Lines : among 2021 Gay Travel Award winners for the spirit of inclusiveness and hospitality excellence

02/02/2022
GayTravel.com recognized Delta for its inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community, based on votes from the publication's editors, experts and tens of thousands of public voters.

Delta has been recognized for its allyship with the LGBTQ+ community as the top airline in the 2021 GayTravel Awards.

Now in its sixth year, the Gay Travel Awards honor select destinations, properties, events, influencers and organizations that exemplify a spirit of inclusion and hospitality excellence. Delta was selected by the organization's editors, leading experts and tens of thousands of votes submitted by the public.

"Making sure that Delta has a welcoming and inclusive culture and travel experience for our employees and customers is core to who we are," said Greg Tahvonen, Executive Sponsor of EQUAL, Delta's LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group. "While this award celebrates how far we have come, we know there is still more work to be done to create safe spaces where all are welcomed, accepted and embraced for who they are. We are committed to continuing our work in this space and encourage our employees and customers to join us on this important journey."

Our work to support the LGBTQ+ community

Delta has a long-standing history of supporting equity through Pride events around the world and is a Diamond Elite sponsor of the National Gay Pilots Association while continuing to partner with other organizations like the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

The airline has partnered with its health plan administrator, United Healthcare, to generate resources for LGBTQ+ employees and families that address the unique health disparities while expanding access to mental health resources for all employees.

Delta has a strong network of business resource groups, including EQUAL. It is comprised of over 2,750 members that foster a work environment where employees can feel comfortable being their authentic selves and support one another both professionally and personally. Delta values the perspectives and feedback EQUAL brings to the company to support within their own community and provides resources for them to create change.

More employee stories and background on our work in the LGBTQ+ community can be found on the LGBTQ+ Diversity page on Delta News Hub.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 17:08:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 234 M - -
Net income 2021 735 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 723 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 824 M 25 824 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 40,49 $
Average target price 51,57 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Vice President-Finance & Controller
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.61%25 824
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.97%21 370
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.35%19 111
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.00%17 634
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED11.24%14 366
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.0.41%14 235