Delta Air Lines : answers Department of Defense call to activate Civil Reserve Air Fleet

Sunday morning, the US Department of Defense (DoD) activated Stage I of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), calling for Delta and other carriers to support the military's effort to carry people who have left Afghanistan.

Delta has been in contact with the DoD for several days leading up to the call for CRAF and is scheduled to have multiple relief flights arriving back in the United States beginning Monday morning. The airline will operate using available spare aircraft, meaning Delta's commercial operations are not currently impacted.

'For decades, Delta has actively played a role in supporting the US Military and our troops,' said John Laughter, Delta EVP and Chief of Operations. 'And we are again proud to pledge Delta people and our aircraft in support our country's relief efforts.'

Delta will not fly directly into Afghanistan but instead stage aircraft at various military bases and provide onward flights for passengers.

Delta routinely provides transport for US troops moving between the US and international locations through its Charter Operations group.

The airline was last tapped to provide significant military support via CRAF in 2002 in the ramp-up to Operation Iraqi Freedom.