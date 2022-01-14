Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Air Lines : becomes the official airline partner of US Ski & Snowboard

01/14/2022 | 03:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delta Air Lines is returning as the official airline partner for U.S. Ski & Snowboard through 2023. Through this partnership, Delta will support athlete training and competition travel, as well as launch a series of female empowerment initiatives as the founding partner of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Women's Mentorship Program.

"We are thrilled to rejoin U.S. Ski & Snowboard ahead of the Olympic Winter Games 2022 to assist with athlete travel and the Women's Mentorship Program," said Molly Battin, S.V.P., Global Brand Marketing at Delta. "With years of experience working with the team under our belt, we know that each year will be better than the last in improving athlete experience as they go for gold."

A significant part of the partnership will be the implementation of several female empowerment initiatives embodying spirit, strength and inclusion. Delta is the founding partner of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Women's Mentorship Program, which pairs women from the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team with women at Delta to meet monthly.

"Delta has been a key asset to our team throughout our history together, and we are thrilled to have rekindled our relationship with them ahead of an important U.S. Olympic season," said U.S. Ski & Snowboard Chief Revenue Officer Michael O'Conor. "We are looking forward to our new activations with this partnership, including our new female empowerment initiatives. We are excited to collaborate with Delta to help maximize overall sport inclusion, athlete support and advocation for women's equality within the sports industry."

Delta and U.S. Ski & Snowboard first teamed up in 2007, delivering athletes, coaches, staff and equipment to competition and training grounds for seven years. Delta's support of the Olympic Movement originated in the 1990s as a sponsor for both the Olympic Games Atlanta 1996 and the Olympic Winter Games Salt Lake City 2002.

Delta will also collaborate with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to create content with athletes and host community events. Additionally, Delta is supporting individual athletes, including seven-time World Cup podium alpine skier Breezy Johnson, as well as five other U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls.

Along with its partnership of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Delta is the official airline partner of Team USA and will manage travel for all U.S. Olympians and Paralympians to Beijing 2022, including charter flights from the U.S.

For more information on Delta, visit delta.com/teamusa.

Related Topics:

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 20:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
03:22pDELTA AIR LINES : becomes the official airline partner of US Ski & Snowboard
PU
02:42pDELTA AIR LINES : releases Diversity, Equity and Inclusion progress report
PU
11:42aDELTA AIR LINES : issues travel waiver ahead of winter weather in Northeastern U.S.
PU
11:34a3 women charged with beating airline security officer at JFK
AQ
08:21aRaymond James Trims Price Delta Air Lines to $53 From $55, Maintains Strong Buy Rating
MT
08:20aJPMorgan Trims Price Target for Delta Air Lines to $50 From $51, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
08:18aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Delta Air Lines' Price Target to $40 From $39; Neutral Rating Kep..
MT
08:06aBarclays Adjusts Delta Air Lines' Price Target to $45 From $50, Maintains Equalweight R..
MT
06:47aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Fall, EDF -3-
DJ
05:57aCrude Prices Edge Down on Pressure for US to Push OPEC+ to Meet Production Quotas, OAND..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 234 M - -
Net income 2021 735 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 723 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 449 M 26 449 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 41,47 $
Average target price 51,92 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.6.12%26 449
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC10.26%21 850
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.62%18 269
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED8.78%17 072
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.10.03%15 598
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.55%13 459