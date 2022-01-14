Delta Air Lines : becomes the official airline partner of US Ski & Snowboard

Delta Air Lines is returning as the official airline partner for U.S. Ski & Snowboard through 2023. Through this partnership, Delta will support athlete training and competition travel, as well as launch a series of female empowerment initiatives as the founding partner of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Women's Mentorship Program.

"We are thrilled to rejoin U.S. Ski & Snowboard ahead of the Olympic Winter Games 2022 to assist with athlete travel and the Women's Mentorship Program," said Molly Battin, S.V.P., Global Brand Marketing at Delta. "With years of experience working with the team under our belt, we know that each year will be better than the last in improving athlete experience as they go for gold."

A significant part of the partnership will be the implementation of several female empowerment initiatives embodying spirit, strength and inclusion. Delta is the founding partner of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Women's Mentorship Program, which pairs women from the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team with women at Delta to meet monthly.

"Delta has been a key asset to our team throughout our history together, and we are thrilled to have rekindled our relationship with them ahead of an important U.S. Olympic season," said U.S. Ski & Snowboard Chief Revenue Officer Michael O'Conor. "We are looking forward to our new activations with this partnership, including our new female empowerment initiatives. We are excited to collaborate with Delta to help maximize overall sport inclusion, athlete support and advocation for women's equality within the sports industry."

Delta and U.S. Ski & Snowboard first teamed up in 2007, delivering athletes, coaches, staff and equipment to competition and training grounds for seven years. Delta's support of the Olympic Movement originated in the 1990s as a sponsor for both the Olympic Games Atlanta 1996 and the Olympic Winter Games Salt Lake City 2002.

Delta will also collaborate with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to create content with athletes and host community events. Additionally, Delta is supporting individual athletes, including seven-time World Cup podium alpine skier Breezy Johnson, as well as five other U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls.

Along with its partnership of U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Delta is the official airline partner of Team USA and will manage travel for all U.S. Olympians and Paralympians to Beijing 2022, including charter flights from the U.S.

For more information on Delta, visit delta.com/teamusa.