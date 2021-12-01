Log in
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : caps smooth holiday week with record-setting Sunday

12/01/2021 | 04:51am EST
Delta set a post-downturn record for a single day on Sunday with 534,000 passengers traveling on more than 2,700 flights.
  • From Nov. 21-28, 3.6 million Delta customers traveled on 32,000 flights.
  • Sunday, Nov. 28, set a new post-downturn record, with 534,000 Delta customers traveling on more than 2,700 flights.

Delta executed a smooth holiday travel week for more than 3.6 million customers, with the airline setting a post-downturn record for a single day on Sunday.

Those 3.6 million customers traveled on more than 32,000 flights from Nov. 21-28. Sunday, Nov. 28, saw the highest volume with 534,000 passengers traveling on more than 2,700 flights.

Only 17 flights (out of more than 27,000 scheduled Delta flights systemwide) were canceled from Nov. 22-28, while Delta Connection boasted a 12-day streak of no cancellations in November.

Figures for the full holiday travel period of Nov. 19-30 are still pending and will be released as they become available.

"As many customers return to travel for the first time, they are experiencing our superior performance and service that Delta people are known for, to kick off what is another busy travel season," said John Laughter, E.V.P. and Chief of Operations.

The Transportation Security Administration said overall volume from Nov. 19-28 reached 89% of pre-pandemic levels, with 20.9 million passengers screened. That number reached more than 2.4 million on Sunday, Nov. 28, which TSA called a new high since the pandemic began.

Article
With Delta expecting to welcome up to 5.6 million customers over the Thanksgiving travel period, Chief Health Officer Dr. Henry Ting shares guidance on how customers can prepare for holiday travel and gatherings.
DECEMBER HOLIDAY OUTLOOK

For the period running Dec. 17-Jan. 3, Delta expects to fly 8.7 million to 9 million passengers - an average of 490,000 per day. Six to eight of those days could come near the single-day post-downturn travel record set on Nov. 28, with peak averages of about 530,000 per day.

Editor's note: These early projections are subject to change. This story may be updated as new data becomes available.

