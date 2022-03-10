Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
News 
Summary

Delta Air Lines : contributes $1 million to aid in Ukrainian humanitarian efforts

03/10/2022 | 12:34pm EST
Delta is making contributions to support the American Red Cross and the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees to help the people in Ukraine and refugees who have fled the country during the current conflict.

Delta is contributing over $1 million to relief organizations in support of humanitarian efforts during the Ukraine crisis and is also opening channels to enable people to support the American Red Cross and the International Red Cross Movement with their own financial donations.

Delta Air Lines contributed $1 million to the American Red Cross in support of humanitarian efforts during the Ukraine crisis and the coordinated relief efforts of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Delta is also contributing $100,000 to the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) to assist in efforts to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the crisis in and around Ukraine.

"Delta stands in support of the humanitarian efforts to help the people of Ukraine in this global crisis," said Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director of Community Engagement. "Through these contributions, we are partnering with organizations so we can help provide immediate relief and assistance to those in need."

How you can help

The American Red Cross is Delta's longest-standing non-profit partner, and the partnership has allowed the airline, its customers and employees to help people in need around the world since 1941. This contribution is in addition to Delta's $1 million grant to the American Red Cross as an Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) partner. For more information on the services of the Red Cross and how they are responding to this crisis, please visit redcross.org.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 17:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 761 M - -
Net income 2022 1 024 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 868 M 20 868 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float -
