Delta Air Lines : contributes $1 million to aid in Ukrainian humanitarian efforts

Delta is making contributions to support the American Red Cross and the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees to help the people in Ukraine and refugees who have fled the country during the current conflict.

Delta is contributing over $1 million to relief organizations in support of humanitarian efforts during the Ukraine crisis and is also opening channels to enable people to support the American Red Cross and the International Red Cross Movement with their own financial donations.

Delta Air Lines contributed $1 million to the American Red Cross in support of humanitarian efforts during the Ukraine crisis and the coordinated relief efforts of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Delta is also contributing $100,000 to the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) to assist in efforts to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the crisis in and around Ukraine.

"Delta stands in support of the humanitarian efforts to help the people of Ukraine in this global crisis," said Tad Hutcheson, Managing Director of Community Engagement. "Through these contributions, we are partnering with organizations so we can help provide immediate relief and assistance to those in need."

Delta customers can contribute to the American Red Cross in support of Ukrainian humanitarian efforts.

International customers who would like to donate in a different currency can do so through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies website.

The American Red Cross is Delta's longest-standing non-profit partner, and the partnership has allowed the airline, its customers and employees to help people in need around the world since 1941. This contribution is in addition to Delta's $1 million grant to the American Red Cross as an Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) partner. For more information on the services of the Red Cross and how they are responding to this crisis, please visit redcross.org.