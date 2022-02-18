Log in
Delta Air Lines : customer reconnects with the crew who saved his life

02/18/2022 | 02:22pm EST
When Delta customer Scott McCulloch suffered a heart attack aboard a Delta flight, the crew's rigorous training kicked in as they rushed to land and get him the treatment he needed. Until recently, he didn't even know their names.

"I think I'm having a heart attack."

When flight attendant Shayna Huertas first heard those words from customer Scott McCulloch, her rigorous Delta training immediately kicked in.

"Assess the situation, you need to communicate with your crew, you need to let the pilots know what's going on and you need to figure out how to help your passenger," Huertas said.

Delta's 76 newest flight attendants are among 4,500 expected to be on Delta's front line by the end of 2022 since hiring and training resumed last year. Another 40 graduating classes will take flight in 2022 with more hiring beginning this spring.

Huertas and her colleagues gave McCulloch aspirin and nitroglycerin, and the crew arranged for paramedics to meet McCulloch at the gate. He was whisked away for treatment of an artery blockage and spent 2 ½ days in intensive care. The Delta crew who cared for him never left his mind.

As he waited to return home from the ordeal in Salt Lake City, McCulloch approached a customer service with his story and a plea for help. The agent suggested McCulloch email CEO Ed Bastian about his story in the hopes he could make a connection. McCulloch took that advice, emailing Bastian to share his story and a plea:

"Ed, I need to thank some people, and I don't know who they are. Can you point me in the right direction so I can properly thank them for saving my life?"

Later, McCulloch said: "If she was sitting right here I would just tell her I'm so proud of the way she reacted and I feel so confident that I'm here today because of what she did. I'd give her a big hug."

Delta made sure he got that hug.

Watch the video to see McCulloch's emotional reunion with the flight crew he credits with saving his life.
Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 19:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
