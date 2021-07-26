Delta Air Lines : doubles flights as Canada reopens to U.S. travelers

Delta adding over 1,000 seats to Canada's biggest markets in September - a 150% increase in capacity

Canada welcoming fully vaccinated Americans for leisure and non-essential travel

Canada is reopening its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers for the first time in over a year Aug. 9, and Delta is ready to welcome them back on board with more flight and seat choices.

Delta is more than doubling the number of daily flights between the U.S. and Canada starting in September, eight to 19, resulting in a 150% increase in available seats. Customers will enjoy nonstop, easy access from multiple U.S. hubs to Canada's largest business and leisure markets, including more flights to Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal, as well as restarted service to Winnipeg. Toronto will see the largest increase, growing to 10 daily flights in September.

For the first time ever, four daily flights between New York's LaGuardia Airport and Toronto will launch Sept. 13.

'We've looked forward to the vital gateways between these two countries reopening and ensured that our customers have the choice and connectivity they need when booking their trips,' said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. - Network Planning. 'As with everything Delta does, our customer-first approach is key to rebuilding the network and delivering a seamless travel experience with our global partners.'

With partner WestJet, Delta Medallion Members planning a trip to Canada can also take advantage of enhanced elite reciprocal loyalty benefits recently launched to deepen the advantages when traveling between the carriers.

Recognized as offering the best overall experience by The Points Guy, Delta is further investing in the customer experience with advanced high-speed Wi-Fi and premium meals, snacks and beverage service.

To enter Canada, customers will need to provide both proof of vaccination and a negative test taken within 72 hours of departure. To re-enter the U.S., customers must provide proof of another negative test within 72 hours of departure.

As more countries welcome U.S. travelers - such as Ireland, which recently lifted its testing and quarantine requirements - Delta is keeping customers updated on entry details with the Delta Discover Map and a one-stop guide to vacation planning, the Travel Planning Center.

Delta is giving customers even more ways to reclaim the joy of travel, all underpinned by our science-backed health and safety efforts. Learn more about what the airline is doing to make it easy to plan upcoming international travel, manage entry restrictions and earn Medallion Status.

Flights to Winnipeg and Calgary may be operated by Delta Connection partner SkyWest Airlines. Flights to Montreal and Toronto may be operated by Delta Connection partner Endeavor Air.