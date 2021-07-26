Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Air Lines : doubles flights as Canada reopens to U.S. travelers

07/26/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Delta adding over 1,000 seats to Canada's biggest markets in September - a 150% increase in capacity
  • Canada welcoming fully vaccinated Americans for leisure and non-essential travel

Canada is reopening its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. travelers for the first time in over a year Aug. 9, and Delta is ready to welcome them back on board with more flight and seat choices.

Delta is more than doubling the number of daily flights between the U.S. and Canada starting in September, eight to 19, resulting in a 150% increase in available seats. Customers will enjoy nonstop, easy access from multiple U.S. hubs to Canada's largest business and leisure markets, including more flights to Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal, as well as restarted service to Winnipeg. Toronto will see the largest increase, growing to 10 daily flights in September.

For the first time ever, four daily flights between New York's LaGuardia Airport and Toronto will launch Sept. 13.

'We've looked forward to the vital gateways between these two countries reopening and ensured that our customers have the choice and connectivity they need when booking their trips,' said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. - Network Planning. 'As with everything Delta does, our customer-first approach is key to rebuilding the network and delivering a seamless travel experience with our global partners.'

With partner WestJet, Delta Medallion Members planning a trip to Canada can also take advantage of enhanced elite reciprocal loyalty benefits recently launched to deepen the advantages when traveling between the carriers.

Recognized as offering the best overall experience by The Points Guy, Delta is further investing in the customer experience with advanced high-speed Wi-Fi and premium meals, snacks and beverage service.

To enter Canada, customers will need to provide both proof of vaccination and a negative test taken within 72 hours of departure. To re-enter the U.S., customers must provide proof of another negative test within 72 hours of departure.

As more countries welcome U.S. travelers - such as Ireland, which recently lifted its testing and quarantine requirements - Delta is keeping customers updated on entry details with the Delta Discover Map and a one-stop guide to vacation planning, the Travel Planning Center.

Delta is giving customers even more ways to reclaim the joy of travel, all underpinned by our science-backed health and safety efforts. Learn more about what the airline is doing to make it easy to plan upcoming international travel, manage entry restrictions and earn Medallion Status. 

Flights to Winnipeg and Calgary may be operated by Delta Connection partner SkyWest Airlines. Flights to Montreal and Toronto may be operated by Delta Connection partner Endeavor Air.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 16:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
12:08pDELTA AIR LINES : doubles flights as Canada reopens to U.S. travelers
PU
11:09aDELTA AIR LINES : Business travel stirs, but many road warriors stay grounded
AQ
07:48aDELTA AIR LINES : fuels Georgia's post-pandemic economic growth
PU
07/23DELTA AIR LINES : Investor Presentation - July 22nd, 2021(opens in new window)
PU
07/22Major Internet Outage Hits Amazon, Home Depot, UPS, AT&T And Dozens More as D..
MT
07/22Websites back up after brief global outage linked to Akamai
RE
07/22STREET COLOR : Downdetector Noting Issues at Multiple Websites, Vast 911 Outage ..
MT
07/21INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Buying Trend Extended with Insider Purchase of Delta Air..
MT
07/21DELTA AIR LINES : US airlines say COVID-19 variants aren't hurting bookings
AQ
07/20DELTA AIR LINES : S&P Affirms Delta Air Lines 'BB' Rating, Revises Outlook To St..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 527 M - -
Net income 2021 -38,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 902 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 507x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 769 M 25 769 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 40,41 $
Average target price 55,97 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Gary Lee Chase Co-CFO & Senior VP-Business Development
William Charles Carroll Co-Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Controller
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.50%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.86%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.92%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.74%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.36%14 885
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.5.42%12 936