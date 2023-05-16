Advanced search
WestJet union seeks to narrow pay gap between Canada and U.S. pilots as strike looms
RE
Delta Air Lines : expands Salt Lake City hub presence with opening of new gates
PU
Thinking about buying stock in Asure Software, Harrow Health, Sigma Lithium, Delta Air Lines, or Tingo?
PR
Delta Air Lines : expands Salt Lake City hub presence with opening of new gates

05/16/2023 | 01:23pm EDT
This summer, Delta will operate more than 230 peak-day flights from Salt Lake City to nearly 90 destinations across the globe, with added frequencies to Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Philadelphia and more.
DELTA NEWS ON THE GO. Subscribe and follow.

Photos by Stuart Ruckman Photography for Delta Air Lines

Delta's growth continues at Salt Lake City International Airport with the opening of five additional gates this week, following the initial launch of a new 900,000-square-foot Concourse A in Sept. 2020.

"Delta operates more flights out of SLC than all other carriers combined*," said Adam Ryan, Managing Director of Delta's SLC Operations, "and the latest phase of this exciting airport project is complete in time to support one of our busiest summer seasons yet. Delta's Salt Lake City team of more than 5,000 is ready to get our customers where they want to go and grateful to the Department of Airports for their partnership in helping us to do that even more efficiently."

This summer, Delta will operate more than 230 peak-day flights from Salt Lake City to nearly 90 destinations across the globe, with added frequencies to Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Philadelphia and more.

"Our airport is changing and growing to keep up with our capital city and I'm thrilled that these new gates are now open to better serve our residents and travelers," Mayor Erin Mendenhall said.

The new eastern portion of Concourse A will ultimately feature 22 gates and 19 restaurants and shops. More gates will open later this summer, and the entire portion will be operational by Oct. 31, 2023. All gates on Concourse A are leased and operated by Delta.

Bill Wyatt, Executive Director for the Department of Airports, executive director, called the launch "very rewarding."

"We have been working nonstop since opening Phase 1-more than two years ago-to get to this point," he said. "To be here today took a lot of demolition work, a lot of steel and a lot of paving."

Article
Delta's newest and largest Delta Sky Club, innovative experiences and fast access to world-class adventure resorts are complemented by iconic design elements that welcome travelers from across the globe.

Earlier this year, Delta further cemented its position as the leading global carrier in SLC, finalizing a new lease agreement with Salt Lake City that extends the airline's current lease to 2044 and increases Delta's gate count from 55 to 66, with an anticipated completion in 2027.

Delta's deep community footprint in Salt Lake City is evidenced by more than a dozen partnerships with local organizations. And in July, the 'Delta Center' name will return to the Utah Jazz arena as part of a long-term naming rights agreement and sponsorship deal.

Article
Delta people brought their commitment to serving their communities front and center over the weekend, assembling sandbags in the airline's Salt Lake City hub to help curb flooding caused by historic snowfall and revitalizing green space through TreeUtah's planting program.

Delta has invested more than $12 billion coast-to-coast in the last 10 years, doubling down on its vision for the future of travel to build airports of the future that are comfortable, easy to navigate and part of an effortlessly connected journey.

*According to Cirium, Delta will offer more flights, seats, and available seat miles (ASMs) than all other airlines departing from SLC for the period of June through August 2023.

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 17:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
