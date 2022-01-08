Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Delta Air Lines : extends travel waiver due to winter weather in Northeastern U.S.

01/08/2022 | 05:38pm EST
Due to continued forecasted winter weather in the Northeastern U.S., Delta has extended a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Jan. 6-10.

Where:

  • Allentown, PA (ABE)
  • Baltimore, MD (BWI)
  • Boston, MA (BOS)
  • Charlottesville, VA (CHO)
  • Charleston, WV (CRW)
  • Harrisburg, PA (MDT)
  • Hartford, CT (BDL)
  • New York - LaGuardia, NY (LGA)
  • New York - Kennedy, NY (JFK)
  • Newark, NJ (EWR)
  • Philadelphia, PA (PHL)
  • Portland, ME (PWM)
  • Washington D.C. - Dulles (IAD)
  • Washington D.C. - Reagan (DCA)
  • White Plains, NY (HPN)

When: Jan. 6-10

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Northeastern U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Jan. 6-10. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Jan. 14, 2022, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 22:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
