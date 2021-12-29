Log in
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : extends travel waiver due to winter weather in Seattle

12/29/2021
Where: Seattle

When: Dec. 25, 2021 - Jan. 3, 2022

Due to forecasted winter weather in Seattle, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Dec. 25, 2021- Jan. 3, 2022. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Jan. 6, 2022, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Editor's note: This article, originally published on Dec. 23, 2021, was updated on Dec. 29 to reflect new dates.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 18:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 326 M - -
Net income 2021 669 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 276 M 25 276 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 39,63 $
Average target price 51,59 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.44%25 276
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.45%20 120
AIR CHINA LIMITED-12.13%16 854
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.87%15 729
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.4.67%14 659
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED2.99%12 318