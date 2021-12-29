Delta Air Lines : extends travel waiver due to winter weather in Seattle

Where: Seattle

When: Dec. 25, 2021 - Jan. 3, 2022

Due to forecasted winter weather in Seattle, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Dec. 25, 2021- Jan. 3, 2022. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Jan. 6, 2022, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Editor's note: This article, originally published on Dec. 23, 2021, was updated on Dec. 29 to reflect new dates.