Delta Air Lines : extends travel waiver due to winter weather in Seattle

Where: Seattle
When: Dec. 25, 2021 - Jan. 3, 2022
Due to forecasted winter weather in Seattle, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective Dec. 25, 2021- Jan. 3, 2022. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Jan. 6, 2022, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.
Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.
Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.
Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.
Editor's note: This article, originally published on Dec. 23, 2021, was updated on Dec. 29 to reflect new dates.
|
|
Delta news in your inbox
Interested in receiving weekly news and other updates from Delta Air Lines? Sign up to be added to our newsletter emailing list. You may unsubscribe from our list at any time. This information is not sold or disclosed to third parties for marketing purposes.