Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Delta Air Lines, Inc.    DAL

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Air Lines : extends travel waiver for Texas due to winter weather

02/16/2021 | 04:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Latest update, Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET:

Texas

Due to winter weather in Texas, Delta has extended the previously issued travel waiver- now effective Feb. 15-17, 2021. Customers with an original ticket issue date on or before Feb. 16, 2021, are eligible for this waiver.

Where: Austin, TX (AUS); Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX (DFW); Dallas-Love, TX (DAL); Houston-Bush, TX (IAH); Houston-Hobby, TX (HOU); San Antonio, TX (SAT)

When: Feb. 15-17, 2021

Previous update, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. ET:

Texas

Due to winter weather in Texas, Delta has issued a travel waivereffective Feb. 15-16, 2021. Customers with an original ticket issue date on or before Feb. 15, 2021, are eligible for this waiver.

Where: Austin, TX (AUS); Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX (DFW); Dallas-Love, TX (DAL); Houston-Bush, TX (IAH); Houston-Hobby, TX (HOU); San Antonio, TX (SAT)

When: Feb. 15-16, 2021

Previous update, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. ET:

Northeast

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Northeast U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver effective Feb. 13-14, 2021. Customers with an original ticket issue date on or before Feb. 13, 2021, are eligible for this waiver.

Where: Allentown, PA (ABE); Baltimore, MD (BWI); Harrisburg, PA (MDT); New York - Kennedy, NY (JFK); New York - LaGuardia, NY (LGA); Newark, NJ (EWR); Philadelphia, PA (PHL); Richmond, VA (RIC); Washington - Dulles, DC (IAD); Washington - Reagan, DC (DCA)

When: Feb. 13-14, 2021

Southern and Central Plains

Due to forecasted winter weather in the U.S. Southern and Central Plains, Delta has issued a travel waiver effective Feb. 14-15, 2021. Customers with an original ticket issue date on or before Feb. 13, 2021, are eligible for this waiver.

Where: Alexandria, LA (AEX); Austin, TX (AUS); Baton Rouge, LA (BTR); Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX (DFW); Fayetteville, AR (XNA); Houston-George Bush Intercontinental, TX (IAH); Houston-Hobby, TX (HOU); Lafayette, LA (LFT); Little Rock, AR (LIT); Monroe, LA (MLU); New Orleans, LA (MSY); Oklahoma City, OK (OKC); San Antonino, TX (SAT); Shreveport, LA (SHV); Tulsa, OK (TUL); Wichita, KS (ICT)

When: Feb. 14-15, 2021

Changes to origins and destinations may result in an increase in fare. Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers.

Related Topics:
Related Images
Image
Jan 24, 2016 6:13pm
Not finding what you need?
Search
Search

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 21:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
10:36aDELTA AIR LINES : extends travel waiver for Texas due to winter weather
PU
10:24aDELTA'S FIRST CHIEF HEALTH OFFICER : ‘The next normal will be defined by t..
PU
07:43aU.S. airline passenger traffic fell last year to lowest number since 1984 - D..
RE
07:41aAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airline passenger traffic fell last year to lowest numb..
RE
02/15DELTA AIR LINES : issues additional travel waiver for Texas due to winter weathe..
PU
02/14INSIDER TRENDS : Delta Air Lines Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Reducing w..
MT
02/13DELTA AIR LINES : issues travel waivers for Northeast and Southern/Central Plain..
PU
02/12DELTA AIR LINES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
02/12&LSQUO;IT'S A DREAM COME TRUE : ' Delta people come together for airline's No. 1..
PU
02/12&LSQUO;CONTINUE THE SPIRIT : ' The Delta Spirit is rededicated to preserve the D..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 127 M - -
Net income 2021 -924 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,4x
Yield 2021 0,09%
Capitalization 27 529 M 27 529 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 45,95 $
Last Close Price 43,29 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Gary Lee Chase Co-CFO & Senior VP-Business Development
William Charles Carroll Co-Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Controller
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.11.04%27 529
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.63%21 429
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.31%15 557
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.1.58%13 701
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED9.09%13 254
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.-0.16%11 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ