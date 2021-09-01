Delta Air Lines : flights to New Orleans remain suspended following Hurricane Ida

Delta's operation at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) remained suspended Wednesday, days after Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast.

The powerful hurricane left behind a swath of damage, widespread power outages and caused flooding.

Key airport infrastructure - running water in the terminals and air conditioning - was still out of service Wednesday. Delta Connection carrier Endeavor Air is sending humanitarian flights delivering supplies to the New Orleans airport.

Delta teams on Monday continue to evaluate the safety and operational conditions of airports affected by Ida in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Decisions to safely resume flying on Tuesday will be made in concert with all aviation stakeholders and local officials.

A travel waiver has been extended for customers with booked travel through Sept. 3 for additional flexibility with their travel plans. Fares caps are in place through Sept. 3 at select airports in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app.

As of Sunday afternoon, Hurricane Ida has made landfall in Louisiana and the airline has cancelled approximately 85 Mainline and Delta Connection flights in total over the weekend. The Meteorology team in Delta's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the storm and make tactical adjustments as needed. A travel waiver was issued Friday morning to provide customers flexibility with their travel plans.

Delta has proactively canceled approximately 75 Mainline and Delta Connection flights for travel through Louisiana stations - New Orleans (MSY), Baton Rouge (BTR), Gulfport (GPT) and Lafayette (LFT) - from Saturday evening until Monday morning as Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

Where:

Louisiana: Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, Monroe

Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, Monroe Mississippi: Columbus, Gulfport/Biloxi, Jackson

Columbus, Gulfport/Biloxi, Jackson Alabama: Mobile

When: Aug. 29-31, 2021

Due to the forecasted path of Tropical Storm Ida, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted, effective Aug. 29-31, 2021. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel in the same cabin occurs on or before Sept. 4, 2021.

Delta has also capped fares for customers transiting select airports in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama through Aug. 31.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers.