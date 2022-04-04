Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
Delta Air Lines : increases frequency of Los Angeles-Sydney route with its flagship A350-900

04/04/2022 | 10:47am EDT
Delta will increase the frequency of its nonstop service between Los Angeles and Sydney beginning Dec. 16, 2022.

Delta Air Lines will increase the frequency of its nonstop service between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Sydney International Airport (SYD) beginning Dec. 16, 2022. Customer are advised to check entry requirements prior to travel.

Delta will operate 10 flights per week on its flagship Airbus 350-900 aircraft, featuring Delta One suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin services. Due to Delta's expansive network from Los Angeles, customers can connect to nearly 50 cities in the U.S. and Latin America.

Delta schedule* for Sydney (SYD) - Los Angeles (LAX) flights during Australia Summer 2022

Flight

Departs

Arrives

Operating Day

Aircraft

DL41

Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m.

Sydney at 8:30 a.m. two days later

Daily

A350-900

DL40

Sydney at 11:20 a.m.

Los Angeles at 6:00 a.m. same day

Daily

A350-900

DL43

Los Angeles at 11:30 p.m.

Sydney at 9:15 a.m. two days later

Wed, Fri, Sun

A350-900

DL42

Sydney at 2:15 p.m.

Los Angeles at 9:00 a.m. same day

Tue, Fri, Sun

A350-900

*Subject to government approval

Delta, LAX's largest global and leading carrier, has long been committed to modernizing and upgrading the airport experience for customers at its West Coast hub. On April 20, Delta will welcome customers to the new centralized check-in lobby and expanded security checkpoint and baggage claim area for the first time, creating a more efficient and seamless experience from the moment they arrive.

When the Delta Sky Way at LAX project is complete in 2023, Terminals 2 and 3 will be a consolidated, 1.2- million-square-foot, state-of-the-art, 27-gate complex, providing an easy-to-navigate customer journey as well as connecting Terminals 2 and 3 to the Tom Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B), enabling quick airside connections to Delta and Delta partner-operated flights.

Delta is driving forward social impact by introducing new products onboard that support our long-term commitments to sustainability and equity while providing premium, wellness-focused experiences. In Delta One, new amenity kits produced by Mexican apparel brand Someone Somewhere use regenerated and locally-sourced cotton and eliminate five plastic items, including zips and packaging. Delta One customers can also sleep comfortably with sustainable bedding, made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 14:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
