Located next to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), this 47,000-square-foot facility marks the next chapter of Delta's investment in its 5,400 employees and customers in Utah.

Delta broke ground Thursday on a new pilot training facility in its key Mountain West hub, Salt Lake City. The SLC training facility will complement Delta's Atlanta training facility, which has 34 full flight sims, plus 13 Flight Training Devices (FTDs) and 20 Procedure Trainers (PTs).

This is Delta's first significant training facility investment outside of its Atlanta headquarters, which opened its first pilot training facility in 1968. Delta's SLC Pilot Training Facility signifies its ongoing investment in a vital network hub, supporting operational growth and expansion.

"This state-of-the-art training facility represents our dedication to running the world's best airline, with the world's best pilots, ensuring full capacity and unmatched performance," said John Laughter, E.V.P. and Chief of Operations. "As we expand our operations, Salt Lake City plays a pivotal role as a core hub within our network."

The facility is scheduled to open in 2025. Upon completion, the new facility will have capacity for 10 simulators, beginning with four simulators at its opening. The new facility boosts Delta's training capacity, bringing it closer to pilots in western hubs, enabling faster and more efficient integration into the workforce without compromising its commitment to safety.

"Not only is Utah the fastest-growing state in the nation over the last decade and a major hub for the Intermountain West region, but it's a top destination for Americans to live, work, and raise a family," said Rep. Burgress Owens (UT-4). "I'm thrilled to be on the ground in Salt Lake City to help celebrate the groundbreaking of Delta's Pilot Training Facility, a significant investment that will create jobs, boost our local economy, and help Utah continue setting the national standard for innovation, growth, and opportunity."

Delta also maintains training facilities for flight attendants in SLC, supporting thousands of training events annually.

Delta is proud to be SLC's largest global premium carrier, operating more flights out of SLC than all other carriers combined, with 240 peak-day flights to nearly 90 destinations across the globe, including Amsterdam, London and Paris.

"For decades, Delta has been an exemplary corporate citizen, employing thousands of Utahns, becoming the backbone of the Salt Lake City International Airport, and giving back to our community in so many ways," said Utah Governor Spencer Cox. "This new state-of-the-art training facility only underscores Delta's solid commitment to Utah, and we're so grateful for their continued investment in our state and our people."

Thursday's groundbreaking announcement follows the May opening of five new gates on Concourse A-east at the SLC airport, which in end state will feature 22 gates, all operated by Delta.

Earlier this year, Delta finalized a new lease agreement with Salt Lake City that extends the airline's current lease to 2044 and increases Delta's gate count from 55 to 66, with an anticipated completion in 2027.

"We're so grateful to have Delta as a decades-long partner," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. "Their commitment to Salt Lake City and the 5,000 employees who live here is evident every time we break ground or open a new project. These exciting investments in our capital city will make it easier for many who live here to see the world, while creating world class facilities they can be proud of when they return."

At a glance: SLC Flight Training Center

Building size = 47,413 square feet (about half the area of a Manhattan city block)