    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
09/14/2022
32.66 USD   +2.90%
09/14 DELTA AIR LINES : issues travel waiver ahead of French industrial action
09/14 Delta Air Lines Says Has Issued Travel Waiver For All Customers Traveling To And From All French Airports Ahead of French Industrial Action
09/14 TRANSCRIPT : Delta Air Lines, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference, Sep-14-2022 07:35 AM
Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver ahead of French industrial action

09/14/2022
In preparation for a planned industrial action in France, Delta has issued a travel waiver for all customers traveling to and from all French airports.

This waiver will assist impacted customers traveling on Friday, September 16 by permitting a one-time change to be made to their travel itinerary.

Customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 01:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
