Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver ahead of French industrial action

DELTA NEWS ON THE GO. Subscribe and follow.
In preparation for a planned industrial action in France, Delta has issued a travel waiver for all customers traveling to and from all French airports.
This waiver will assist impacted customers traveling on Friday, September 16 by permitting a one-time change to be made to their travel itinerary.
Customers are encouraged to check Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App for their latest flight status.
Disclaimer
Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 01:59:04 UTC.