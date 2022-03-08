Log in
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver ahead of winter weather in Rocky Mountain region

03/08/2022 | 12:43pm EST
Due to forecasted winter weather in the Rocky Mountain region, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective on March 9, 2022.

Where:

  • Aspen, CO (ASE)
  • Colorado Springs, CO (COS)
  • Denver, CO (DEN)
  • Hayden, CO (HDN)
  • Salt Lake City, UT (SLC)
  • Vail, CO (EGE)

When: March 9

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Rocky Mountain region, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective on March 9, 2022. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before March 12, 2022, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 17:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
