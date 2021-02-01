Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver and cancels flights due to winter weather in the Northeast U.S.

Latest update, Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET:

Where: Allentown, PA; Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Harrisburg, PA; Hartford, CT; New York - Kennedy; New York - LGA; Newark, NJ; Philadelphia, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Portland, ME; Providence, RI; State College, PA; Washington DC - Dulles; Washington DC - Raegan

When: Jan. 31 - Feb. 2

Since yesterday, Delta has cancelled approximately 360 Mainline and Delta Connection flights for Monday as a winter weather storm impacts the Northeast.

For Tuesday morning, approximately 120 flights have already been proactively cancelled, with additional schedule adjustments likely as the storm continues.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center expects continued snow accumulation in the region on Monday afternoon into the night, tapering off Tuesday morning.

A winter weather waiver was issued Saturday to provide customers with more flexibility in their travel plans. As always, customers are encouraged to check flight status via Delta.com, the Fly Delta Mobile App or by email with One-Time Flight Notification.

Previous update, Jan. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET:

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Northeastern U.S. beginning overnight Saturday, Delta is issuing a waiver to assist customers that might be impacted.

Airports included in the waiver are:

Portland, ME (PWM)

Boston, MA (BOS)

Hartford, CT (BDL)

Providence, RI (PVD)

New York's Kennedy (JFK) and LaGuardia (LGA)

Newark, NJ (EWR)

Washington area airports including Reagan National (DCA), Dulles (IAD) and Baltimore, MD (BWI)

Philadelphia, PA (PHL)

Pittsburgh, PA (PIT)

Allentown, PA (ABE)

Harrisburg, PA (MDT)

State College, PA (SCE)

The weather waiver provides more flexibility to change travel plans for customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2.

Delta's Operations and Customer Center and team of meteorologists continue to closely monitor the storm and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status using My Trips onor the Fly Delta Mobile App.