Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver, caps fares and cancels flights due to Hurricane Ida

Due to the forecasted path of Hurricane Ida, the airline has proactively canceled flights Sunday, issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted effective Aug. 29-31 and capped fares through Aug. 31.

Latest Update - Aug. 28 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Delta has proactively canceled approximately 75 Mainline and Delta Connection flights for travel through Louisiana stations - New Orleans (MSY), Baton Rouge (BTR), Gulfport (GPT) and Lafayette (LFT) - from Saturday evening until Monday morning as Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

The Meteorology team in Delta's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the storm and make tactical adjustments as needed.

A travel waiver was issued Friday morning to provide customers flexibility with their travel plans.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Update as of Aug. 27 at 9:15 a.m. ET

Where:

Louisiana: Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans

Mississippi: Columbus, Gulfport/Biloxi, Jackson

Alabama: Mobile

When: Aug. 29-31, 2021

Due to the forecasted path of Tropical Storm Ida, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted, effective Aug. 29-31, 2021. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel in the same cabin occurs on or before Sept. 4, 2021.

Delta has also capped fares for customers transiting select airports in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama through Aug. 31.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers.