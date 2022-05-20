Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver due to forecast weather in Southern, Northeastern US

Due to forecast weather in the Southern and Northeastern U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective from May 21-22, 2022.

Where:

Atlanta (ATL)

Baltimore (BWI)

Boston (BOS)

Detroit (DTW)

Florida: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Miami (MIA) Orlando (MCO) Tampa, FL (TPA) West Palm Beach (PBI)

New York: LaGuardia(LGA) Kennedy (JFK) White Plains (HPN)

Newark, New Jersey (EWR)

Washington, D.C. Dulles (IAD) Reagan (DCA)



When: May 21-22, 2022

Due to forecast weather in the Southern and Northeastern U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective from May 21-22, 2022. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before May 25, 2022 in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

If travel is rebooked after May 25, any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status onor the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also getsent directly to their mobile device or by email.