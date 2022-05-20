Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/20 04:00:02 pm EDT
38.64 USD   -1.53%
05:26pDELTA AIR LINES : issues travel waiver due to forecast weather in Southern, Northeastern US
PU
11:55aDELTA AIR LINES : A321neo lifts off on inaugural flight from Boston
PU
10:30aDelta partners with SKY express to offer more travel options between the US and Greek Islands; Customers across North America can connect to 34 destinations in Greece and Cyprus.
AQ
Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver due to forecast weather in Southern, Northeastern US

05/20/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Due to forecast weather in the Southern and Northeastern U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective from May 21-22, 2022.

Where:

  • Atlanta (ATL)
  • Baltimore (BWI)
  • Boston (BOS)
  • Detroit (DTW)
  • Florida:
    • Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
    • Miami (MIA)
    • Orlando (MCO)
    • Tampa, FL (TPA)
    • West Palm Beach (PBI)
  • New York:
    • LaGuardia(LGA)
    • Kennedy (JFK)
    • White Plains (HPN)
  • Newark, New Jersey (EWR)
  • Washington, D.C.
    • Dulles (IAD)
    • Reagan (DCA)

When: May 21-22, 2022

Due to forecast weather in the Southern and Northeastern U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted - effective from May 21-22, 2022. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before May 25, 2022 in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

If travel is rebooked after May 25, any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.
Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 46 524 M - -
Net income 2022 1 377 M - -
Net Debt 2022 21 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25 155 M 25 155 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 39,24 $
Average target price 54,43 $
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Vice President-Finance & Controller
Glen William Hauenstein EVP-Network Planning & Revenue Management
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francis S. Blake Independent Director
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.41%25 155
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-7.74%16 901
AIR CHINA LIMITED-6.25%15 478
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.0.98%14 445
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-14.35%13 320
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.82%11 577