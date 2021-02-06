Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver due to winter weather in the Eastern U.S.

Where: Allentown, PA (ABE), Asheville, NC (AVL), Baltimore, MD (BWI), Boston, MA (BOS), Charleston, WV (CRW), Charlottesville, VA (CHO), Harrisburg, PA (MDT), Hartford, CT (BDL), New York - Kennedy, NY (JFK), New York - LaGuardia, NY (LGA), Newark, NJ (EWR), Philadelphia, PA (PHL), Portland, ME (PWM), Providence, RI (PVD), Richmond, VA (RIC), Roanoke, VA (ROA), Washington - Dulles, DC (IAD), Washington - Reagan, DC (DCA)

When: Feb. 7-13, 2021

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Eastern U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver effective Feb. 7-13, 2021. Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center expects the weather system to move into the mid-Atlantic region tonight, and into the New York area and Boston later Sunday morning.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers.