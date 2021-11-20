Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver for Atlanta travelers due to security event impact

The travel waiver applies to Atlanta customers who might be impacted, effective Nov. 20, 2021.

Due to a security event earlier Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta has issued a travel waiver to assist customers who might be impacted. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Nov. 23, 2021, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Delta is coordinating with TSA and Atlanta airport officials to accommodate customers as quickly and safely as possible. We are also working to proactively accommodate customers who may have missed a flight.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

We appreciate the rapid and professional response of the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Department of Aviation in responding to today's event and their always-on commitment to the safety and security of our employees and customers.