  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver for Atlanta travelers due to security event impact

11/20/2021 | 04:54pm EST
The travel waiver applies to Atlanta customers who might be impacted, effective Nov. 20, 2021.

Due to a security event earlier Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta has issued a travel waiver to assist customers who might be impacted. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Nov. 23, 2021, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Delta is coordinating with TSA and Atlanta airport officials to accommodate customers as quickly and safely as possible. We are also working to proactively accommodate customers who may have missed a flight.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

We appreciate the rapid and professional response of the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Department of Aviation in responding to today's event and their always-on commitment to the safety and security of our employees and customers.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 075 M - -
Net income 2021 554 M - -
Net Debt 2021 20 510 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 314 M 25 314 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 39,69 $
Average target price 53,44 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-1.29%25 314
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.81%20 396
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.84%16 477
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED2.16%16 215
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.6.61%14 931
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED3.21%12 311