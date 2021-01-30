Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver for Northeast U.S. ahead of winter storm

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Northeastern U.S. beginning overnight Saturday, Delta is issuing a waiver to assist customers that might be impacted.

Airports included in the waiver are:

Portland, ME (PWM)

Boston, MA (BOS)

Hartford, CT (BDL)

Providence, RI (PVD)

New York's Kennedy (JFK) and LaGuardia (LGA)

Newark, NJ (EWR)

Washington area airports including Reagan National (DCA), Dulles (IAD) and Baltimore, MD (BWI)

Philadelphia, PA (PHL)

Pittsburgh, PA (PIT)

Allentown, PA (ABE)

Harrisburg, PA (MDT)

State Collage, PA (SCE)

The weather waiver provides more flexibility to change travel plans for customers traveling to, from or through the affected cities from January 31 through Feb. 2.

Delta's Operations and Customer Center and team of meteorologists continue to closely monitor the storm and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status using My Trips onor the Fly Delta Mobile App.