    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver for Northeastern U.S. ahead of Hurricane Henri

08/21/2021 | 03:54pm EDT
Due to the forecast path of Hurricane Henri toward the Northeast, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted, effective Aug. 22-23, 2021.

Where: Boston, Hartford/Springfield, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, Massachusetts; Newark, New Jersey; New York - John F Kennedy; New York - LaGuardia; White Plains, New York; Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island.

When: Aug. 22-23, 2021.

Due to the forecast path of Hurricane Henri toward the Northeast, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted, effective Aug. 22-23, 2021. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel in the same cabin occurs on or before Aug. 26, 2021.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the storm and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers.

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 19:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 435 M - -
Net income 2021 -38,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 344x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 309 M 24 309 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.20%24 309
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.34%20 930
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.80%14 249
AIR CHINA LIMITED-18.69%13 784
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.23%13 262
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED17.52%10 951