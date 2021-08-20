Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver for Northeastern U.S. ahead of Tropical Storm Henri

Due to the forecast path of Tropical Strom Henri toward the Northeast, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted, effective Aug. 22-23, 2021.

Where: Boston, Hartford/Springfield, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, Massachusetts; Newark, New Jersey; New York - John F Kennedy; New York - LaGuardia; White Plains, New York; Portland, Maine; Providence, Rhode Island.

When: Aug. 22-23, 2021.

Due to the forecast path of Tropical Strom Henri toward the Northeast, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted, effective Aug. 22-23, 2021. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel in the same cabin occurs on or before Aug. 26, 2021.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the storm and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers.