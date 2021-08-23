Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver for Reno travelers due to wildfires in the area

Where: Reno, Nevada

When: Aug. 23-25

Due to wildfires in the vicinity of Reno-Tahoe International Airport driving decreased visibility and impacting airport operations, Delta has issued a travel waiver to assist customers who might be impacted. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Aug. 28, 2021, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Delta teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the wildfires and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.