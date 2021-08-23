Log in
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver for Reno travelers due to wildfires in the area

08/23/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
Where: Reno, Nevada

When: Aug. 23-25

Due to wildfires in the vicinity of Reno-Tahoe International Airport driving decreased visibility and impacting airport operations, Delta has issued a travel waiver to assist customers who might be impacted. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Aug. 28, 2021, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Delta teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the wildfires and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 21:13:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 435 M - -
Net income 2021 -38,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 344x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 309 M 24 309 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 38,12 $
Average target price 55,31 $
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Daniel C. Janki Chief Financial Officer
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Rahul Samant Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-5.20%24 309
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.34%20 930
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.80%14 249
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.34%13 784
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.09%13 262
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED17.06%10 951