Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver for additional travelers affected by Pacific Northwest U.S. Winter Weather

Where: Eugene, OR (EUG), Pasco, WA (PSC), Portland, OR (PDX), Redmond, OR (RDM), Seattle, WA (SEA)

When: Feb. 12-13, 2021

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Pacific Northwest U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver effective Feb. 12-13 2021.

Only customers with an original ticket issue date on or before Feb. 11, 2021 are eligible for this waiver. Changes to origins and destinations may result in an increase in fare. Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta Mobile App. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers.