Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver for areas in southwestern Florida ahead of Tropical Depression Fred

Where: Fort Myers, Key West, Sarasota and Tampa, Florida

When: Aug. 14-15, 2021

Due to the forecasted path of Tropical Depression Fred toward southwestern Florida, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted, effective Aug. 14-15, 2021. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Aug. 18, 2021.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the storm and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

