    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
Delta Air Lines : issues travel waiver for areas in southwestern Florida ahead of Tropical Depression Fred

08/12/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
Where: Fort Myers, Key West, Sarasota and Tampa, Florida

When: Aug. 14-15, 2021

Due to the forecasted path of Tropical Depression Fred toward southwestern Florida, Delta has issued a travel waiver for those who may be impacted, effective Aug. 14-15, 2021. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Aug. 18, 2021.

Delta's Meteorology team in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the storm and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers.
Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 19:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 427 M - -
Net income 2021 -38,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 600 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 373x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 337 M 26 337 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
