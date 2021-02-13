Delta Air Lines : issues travel waivers for Northeast and Southern/Central Plains due to winter weather

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Northeast U.S., Delta has issued a travel waiver effective Feb. 13-14, 2021. Customers with an original ticket issue date on or before Feb. 13, 2021, are eligible for this waiver.

Where: Allentown, PA (ABE); Baltimore, MD (BWI); Harrisburg, PA (MDT); New York - Kennedy, NY (JFK); New York - LaGuardia, NY (LGA); Newark, NJ (EWR); Philadelphia, PA (PHL); Richmond, VA (RIC); Washington - Dulles, DC (IAD); Washington - Reagan, DC (DCA)

When: Feb. 13-14, 2021

Due to forecasted winter weather in the U.S. Southern and Central Plains, Delta has issued a travel waiver effective Feb. 14-15, 2021. Customers with an original ticket issue date on or before Feb. 13, 2021, are eligible for this waiver.

Where: Alexandria, LA (AEX); Austin, TX (AUS); Baton Rouge, LA (BTR); Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX (DFW); Fayetteville, AR (XNA); Houston-George Bush Intercontinental, TX (IAH); Houston-Hobby, TX (HOU); Lafayette, LA (LFT); Little Rock, AR (LIT); Monroe, LA (MLU); New Orleans, LA (MSY); Oklahoma City, OK (OKC); San Antonino, TX (SAT); Shreveport, LA (SHV); Tulsa, OK (TUL); Wichita, KS (ICT)

When: Feb. 14-15, 2021

Changes to origins and destinations may result in an increase in fare. Any difference in fare between the original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

