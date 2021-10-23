Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Delta Air Lines : issues waiver for travelers affected by forecasted weather in Northern California

10/23/2021 | 07:54pm EDT
Due to forecasted weather in Northern California, Delta has issued a travel waiver to assist customers who might be impacted.

Where:  Oakland, CA (OAK), Sacramento, CA (SMF), San Francisco, CA (SFO) and San Jose, CA (SJC)
When: Oct. 24, 2021

Due to forecasted weather in Northern California, Delta has issued a travel waiver to assist customers who might be impacted. With this, the fare difference for customers will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Oct. 27, 2021, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

Delta teams in the airline's Operation and Customer Center will continue to monitor the weather and make tactical adjustments as needed.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on Delta.com or the Fly Delta mobile app. Customers can also get updates sent directly to their mobile device or by email.

Learn more about Delta weather waivers.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 23:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
