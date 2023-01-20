Delta Air Lines : launches first-ever service from Los Angeles to Auckland and more paths to popular European destinations

Delta is forging its way to full network restoration, announcing its first slate of summer 2023 trans-Atlantic routes last fall to cities like Edinburgh, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Geneva and Stuttgart, many routes that have not been flown since pre-pandemic.

Delta will be the only U.S. carrier to offer service between Los Angeles and Auckland

More seats across the Atlantic than ever before, including new service from New York-JFK to Geneva and London-Gatwick and new flights from Atlanta to Nice, Tel Aviv and Edinburgh

Delta will add to its portfolio of international routes with never-before-operated service to Auckland, New Zealand, from Los Angeles beginning this fall, while also boosting its trans-Atlantic service from its New York-JFK and Atlanta hubs starting this spring.

"With more than 1,750 weekly flights to 85 destinations around the globe this summer, Delta is well positioned to deliver on its plans to fully restore its network in 2023," said Joe Esposito, Delta's S.V.P. - Network Planning. "With brand-new flights this year to cities like Auckland, Geneva and London-Gatwick, we're giving customers more options to enjoy the premium experience and elevated hospitality they have come to know and expect from us."

Daily flights between New Zealand's largest city and Los Angeles will begin October 28 on an Airbus A350-900 aircraft, as Delta becomes the only U.S. airline to provide nonstop service. This new destination joins other new Los Angeles service to Tahiti, Paris and London-Heathrow and will complement the airline's current service from LAX to Sydney, Australia, where it operates 10 flights per week in the winter and daily service to Tokyo-Haneda. Delta operates more than 150 daily flights from LAX to 53 destinations across the globe as the airport's leading premium global carrier.

"LAX continues to grow its global network of destinations that are connecting Angelenos to every corner of the globe, and Delta's addition of nonstop service from Los Angeles to New Zealand is in lockstep with the airline's commitment to expand and improve service to our region," said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. "Coupled with Delta's international additions to Sydney and Tahiti, this is another exciting result of the ongoing and strong collaboration between LAX and Delta Air Lines as we connect more people across the Pacific and beyond."

Delta continues to transform the airport experience at LAX, debuting the first two major phases of the brand-new terminal last year: the headhouse and the T3 facility. This spring, customers can look forward to the opening of the west headhouse, featuring a dedicated Delta One check-in area. Additionally, the first-of-its-kind Delta One Club will open its doors in 2024, connect to the existing Terminal 3 Club and offer a personalized, dedicated level of service that further elevates the lounge experience.

When the Delta Sky Way at LAX project is finished this year, Terminals 2 and 3 will be a consolidated, 1.2-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art, 27-gate complex, featuring a quick airside connector to the Tom Bradley International Terminal, eliminating the need to bus between terminals.

Delta is the leading airline in Atlanta and the Southeast, with service to over 210 destinations in more than 41 countries worldwide.

"Having grown Georgia's competitive position as a tourist destination under Governor Brian Kemp's leadership, Georgia is grateful for Delta's longstanding partnership and expanded international service that will make Atlanta a new gateway to the South for Israel and facilitate growing global demand from France, the UK and Germany - three of Georgia's top source markets for overseas travelers," said Mark Jaronski, Deputy Commissioner for Tourism, Georgia Department of Economic Development. "The world-class connectivity and premium experience that Delta provides its customers enables Georgia to compete among the top travel destinations and be the top state for business."

The airline will deepen its investment in its hometown this year with new daily service from Atlanta to Nice starting May 12. This new route, which will operate on a Boeing 767 aircraft, marks the first time that Delta will connect customers between Atlanta and the coastal French city in over a decade.

Additionally, beginning April 16, Delta will up its Atlanta to Tel Aviv service to daily. With this increased flying, Delta is operating its busiest schedule ever to Tel Aviv, with flights departing from three U.S. gateways: Atlanta, New York, and Boston.

"We appreciate Delta's growing commitment to Israel as a popular global destination and are hopeful for a promising 2023 travel season, said Yael Golan, Consul and Director, Southern Region USA, Israel Ministry of Tourism. "We expect record numbers of tourists from North America to Israel and know that increasing this nonstop route to daily will help to meet the existing demand from Southern USA."

Delta is bolstering its position as New York City's number-one carrier by adding a third daily route from New York-JFK to Paris, which will begin May 25 and operate on a Boeing 767 aircraft. Delta offers nearly 60 peak-day departures to more than 43 international destinations from its New York-JFK hub. The third flight to Paris is in addition to Delta's new service to Geneva and London-Gatwick, the return of Berlin and a third flight to Rome.

To better serve customers in New York, JFK is undergoing a $1.5 billion expansion, part of Delta's decade-long $12 billion investment in U.S. airport infrastructure. Recently, all Delta operations at JFK consolidated to Terminal 4, enabling a more convenient travel experience for customers. Further expansion will include new gates in Concourse B, a new Delta Sky Club on Concourse A, and a Delta One Club set to open in early 2024, featuring a dedicated level of service that further elevates the lounge experience.

On most flights to destinations abroad, customers have a choice of four experiences: Delta One or Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Delta One customers can stretch out in a lie-flat seat and enjoy premium amenities like artisan-made Someone Somewhere amenity kits, plush bedding made from recycled materials, more beverage options before takeoff, new cocktail bites, a chef-curated three-course meal, and decadent desserts like a build-your-own ice cream sundae.

Delta also recently launched an enhanced Delta Premium Select experience which offers elevated dining, premium hand-crafted amenities, and more dedicated service touchpoints. Customers in DPS have more space to stretch out and relax with a wider seat, additional recline, and an adjustable footrest and leg rest.

All Delta customers on board have access to personal seat-back entertainment screens featuring a wealth of premium content on Delta Studio, in-seat power outlets for their devices, fast-streaming Wi-Fi available for purchase and free mobile messaging.

