Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Delta Air Lines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAL   US2473617023

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

(DAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Delta Air Lines : 6 pro tips to make summer travel a breeze

05/26/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Haven't traveled in a while? No problem! With the busy summer travel season officially kicking off this Memorial Day weekend, it's time to dust off suitcases, take some extra time at the airport and travel like a pro with these six tips:

1. Lean on Delta's new Travel Planning Center

A one-stop guide to managing travel restrictions, testing requirements at your destination and everything else along the journey, our Travel Planning Center is a great resource for vacation planning. And our updated, integrated Delta Discover Map has more filters and features to help customers decide where to go, allowing them to book a ticket in just a couple of clicks.

2. Remember TSA requirements

Especially during popular travel days, allow some extra time to check your bag and go through security. Customers can bring one carry-on and one personal item on the plane but should check any additional pieces of luggage in the lobby to streamline the security and boarding processes.

To make your screening process fast and easy and keep the lines moving, have your ID ready when you arrive at the checkpoint. After you place your shoes and empty your pockets into a bin, make sure you double-check your belongings for prohibited items like full water bottles and liquids larger than 3.4 ounces - save those large bottles of sunscreen for your checked luggage. Then, grab a separate bin for personal electronics and approved liquids packed in quart-sized clear resealable bags. TSA officers may ask travelers to remove other items, such as powders and materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine, and place them in bins as well.

Delta continues to work with TSA and other airport partners to make the journey easy and help customers get to their destinations as quickly as possible. This includes supporting TSA planning and staffing by sharing the number of customers we are anticipating at specific times, and where possible, assigning Delta people to assist with queuing and way-finding.

Pro tip: If you are passing through select lanes in the international or south security checkpoints in Atlanta, you'll likely experience industry-leading, more efficient security scanners that allow you to keep electronics and approved liquids in your carry-on bags.

3. Speed through security lines with CLEAR and TSA PreCheck

Enroll in CLEAR - now available in more than 35 airports where we fly - and speed through security lines with just the touch of a finger or blink of an eye. U.S.-based SkyMiles® Members get preferred pricing on CLEAR memberships, including complimentary memberships for U.S.-based Diamond Medallion Members. ​

Pro tip: If you're taking the kiddos on vacation, you're in luck! Children under 18 can go through CLEAR lanes for free with an adult with no registration required.

Customers should consider applying for TSA PreCheck, which is now available at 200+ airports nationwide. Frequent travelers thinking about investing in expedited security programs should compare benefits of CLEAR, TSA PreCheck, Sky Priority and Global Entry on delta.com to see what program is right for them.

4. Check food and beverage offerings on your flight

Delta employees and catering partners have been hard at work to deliver the high-quality experience customers have come to expect. As we ramp back up, food and beverage options may still look different than what you experienced prior to the pandemic, and there may be certain snack and beverage shortages on shorter haul flights.

Pro tip: Check delta.com to learn more about specific snack offerings on your flight. Customers are welcome to bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages on Delta flights.

5. Don't forget to download the Fly Delta app

The consummate travel companion, the Fly Delta app automatically checks-in eligible customers 24 hours before their scheduled departure, allows customers to track their bags, shares real-time updates throughout the journey and can even help find that pre-vacation adult beverage in the airport with its wayfinding feature.

Pro tip: We are seeing a higher call volume from customers who are excited to start traveling again. To skip a call to Delta Reservations centers, customers can change or cancel flights directly in the Fly Delta app.

6. Double-check the weather forecastand transport optionsat your starting point and destination

Along with sun and fun, summer is known for pop-up thunderstorms. Delta has around 25 meteorologists on staff to monitor and predict weather, and the Delta team works around the clock to run an on-time operation and keep customers informed of any schedule changes. Customers can always check flight status on delta.com or the Fly Delta App.

Pro tip: After your flight, hit the ground running by planning Lyft rides and rental cars well in advance to ease day-of-travel stress.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 20:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
04:33pDELTA AIR LINES  : 6 pro tips to make summer travel a breeze
PU
05/25U.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating, offers assistance
RE
05/25UNITED AIRLINES  : U.S. prepares for summer air travel spike, may allow more for..
RE
05/25DELTA AIR LINES  : US cuts Mexico's aviation safety rating, curbing new flights
AQ
05/25GRUPO AEROMEXICO B DE C  : U.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating, offers assi..
RE
05/25AMERICAN AIRLINES  : U.S. prepares for summer air travel spike; weighs foreign c..
RE
05/25DELTA AIR LINES  : announces $1 million donation to BCRF from the people and cus..
PU
05/25DELTA AIR LINES  : Spain reopens to leisure travel; see Delta's trans-Atlantic s..
PU
05/25U.S. downgrade of Mexico air safety 'not about Aeromexico,' Delta says
RE
05/25ANALYSIS : Blue-collar director vote gives U.S. labor another crack at Amazon.co..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 26 746 M - -
Net income 2021 -435 M - -
Net Debt 2021 19 949 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -70,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 852 M 29 852 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 74 000
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DELTA AIR LINES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 54,85 $
Last Close Price 46,67 $
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Herman Bastian Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glen William Hauenstein President
Gary Lee Chase Co-CFO & Senior VP-Business Development
William Charles Carroll Co-Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Controller
Francis S. Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.07%29 852
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.58%23 018
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.31.75%18 437
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.57%17 413
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED21.43%14 673
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.26.41%14 164