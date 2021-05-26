Delta Air Lines : 6 pro tips to make summer travel a breeze

Haven't traveled in a while? No problem! With the busy summer travel season officially kicking off this Memorial Day weekend, it's time to dust off suitcases, take some extra time at the airport and travel like a pro with these six tips:

1. Lean on Delta's new Travel Planning Center

A one-stop guide to managing travel restrictions, testing requirements at your destination and everything else along the journey, our Travel Planning Center is a great resource for vacation planning. And our updated, integrated Delta Discover Map has more filters and features to help customers decide where to go, allowing them to book a ticket in just a couple of clicks.

2. Remember TSA requirements

Especially during popular travel days, allow some extra time to check your bag and go through security. Customers can bring one carry-on and one personal item on the plane but should check any additional pieces of luggage in the lobby to streamline the security and boarding processes.

To make your screening process fast and easy and keep the lines moving, have your ID ready when you arrive at the checkpoint. After you place your shoes and empty your pockets into a bin, make sure you double-check your belongings for prohibited items like full water bottles and liquids larger than 3.4 ounces - save those large bottles of sunscreen for your checked luggage. Then, grab a separate bin for personal electronics and approved liquids packed in quart-sized clear resealable bags. TSA officers may ask travelers to remove other items, such as powders and materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine, and place them in bins as well.

Delta continues to work with TSA and other airport partners to make the journey easy and help customers get to their destinations as quickly as possible. This includes supporting TSA planning and staffing by sharing the number of customers we are anticipating at specific times, and where possible, assigning Delta people to assist with queuing and way-finding.

Pro tip: If you are passing through select lanes in the international or south security checkpoints in Atlanta, you'll likely experience industry-leading, more efficient security scanners that allow you to keep electronics and approved liquids in your carry-on bags.

3. Speed through security lines with CLEAR and TSA PreCheck

Enroll in CLEAR - now available in more than 35 airports where we fly - and speed through security lines with just the touch of a finger or blink of an eye. U.S.-based SkyMiles® Members get preferred pricing on CLEAR memberships, including complimentary memberships for U.S.-based Diamond Medallion Members. ​

Pro tip: If you're taking the kiddos on vacation, you're in luck! Children under 18 can go through CLEAR lanes for free with an adult with no registration required.

Customers should consider applying for TSA PreCheck, which is now available at 200+ airports nationwide. Frequent travelers thinking about investing in expedited security programs should compare benefits of CLEAR, TSA PreCheck, Sky Priority and Global Entry on delta.com to see what program is right for them.

4. Check food and beverage offerings on your flight

Delta employees and catering partners have been hard at work to deliver the high-quality experience customers have come to expect. As we ramp back up, food and beverage options may still look different than what you experienced prior to the pandemic, and there may be certain snack and beverage shortages on shorter haul flights.

Pro tip: Check delta.com to learn more about specific snack offerings on your flight. Customers are welcome to bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages on Delta flights.

5. Don't forget to download the Fly Delta app

The consummate travel companion, the Fly Delta app automatically checks-in eligible customers 24 hours before their scheduled departure, allows customers to track their bags, shares real-time updates throughout the journey and can even help find that pre-vacation adult beverage in the airport with its wayfinding feature.

Pro tip: We are seeing a higher call volume from customers who are excited to start traveling again. To skip a call to Delta Reservations centers, customers can change or cancel flights directly in the Fly Delta app.

6. Double-check the weather forecastand transport optionsat your starting point and destination

Along with sun and fun, summer is known for pop-up thunderstorms. Delta has around 25 meteorologists on staff to monitor and predict weather, and the Delta team works around the clock to run an on-time operation and keep customers informed of any schedule changes. Customers can always check flight status on delta.com or the Fly Delta App.

Pro tip: After your flight, hit the ground running by planning Lyft rides and rental cars well in advance to ease day-of-travel stress.