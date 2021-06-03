Delta Air Lines : Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Presentation(opens in new window)
06/03/2021 | 07:41am EDT
Delta Air Lines
Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
Ed Bastian - CEO
June 3, 2021
1
Continued Steady Demand Recovery in the June Quarter
Domestic leisure travel expected to be more than 100% restored in June month, up from 60% in March
Forwardpremium revenue growth is outpacing main cabin and upsell rates are improving
Continuedleisure, growing corporate, and initial Transatlantic demand drive next leg of recovery in the second half of 2021, with remaining long-haulinternational expected to recover in 2022
Load Factor & Yield Improving Through the Quarter
System Load Factor
System Yield
~25 pts
~5-10%
Mar 21
Jun 21E
Mar 21
Jun 21E
Month
Month
Month
Month
2
Improved June Quarter Outlook
Expect June quarter pre-tax loss of $1.0 - $1.2 billion1 vs. prior guidance for pre-tax loss of $1.0 - $1.5 billion
Progressive improvement through the quarter expected to drive pre-tax profitability1 in the month of June
Expect to generate pre-tax profit1 for second half of 2021
% vs. June Quarter 2019
Updated Guidance
April 15th Guidance
Scheduled Capacity
Down ~32%
Down ~32%
Sellable Capacity
Down ~40%
Down ~40%
Total Revenue, Adjusted1, 2
$6.0 - $6.2 billion
Down 50% - 55%
(Down 50% - 52%)
Fuel Price ($/gal)1
$2.10 - $2.15
$1.85 - $1.95
CASM-Ex1
Up ~9%
Up 6% - 9%
Capital Expenditures
~$550 million
~$550 million
Adjusted Net Debt1
<$19.0 billion
$19.0 - $19.5 billion
Non-GAAPmeasure
Excludes refinery sales and DPJ revenue
3
Restoring Financial Strength as Recovery Progresses
1 Protect
Protect our people and our customers
Preserve our financial liquidity
Lay the groundwork for the recovery
2
Stabilize
3
Restore
Restore customer
Sustain free cash
confidence and
flow generation
eliminate cash burn
Generate returns
Begin debt reduction
above cost of capital
and fully fund the
pension
Achieve investment
grade metrics
Return to profitability
4
