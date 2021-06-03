Log in
Delta Air Lines : Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Presentation(opens in new window)

06/03/2021 | 07:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delta Air Lines

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Ed Bastian - CEO

June 3, 2021

Forward-looking Statement Disclaimer

The statements in this presentation that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions, projections, goals, aspirations, commitments or strategies for the future, should be considered "forward-looking statements" under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not guarantees or promised outcomes and should not be construed as such. All forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions, projections, goals, aspirations, commitments and strategies reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the material adverse effect that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our business; the impact of incurring significant debt in response to the pandemic; failure to comply with the financial and other covenants in our financing agreements; the possible effects of accidents involving our aircraft; breaches or security lapses in our information technology systems; breaches or lapses in the security of technology systems on which we rely; disruptions in our information technology infrastructure; our dependence on technology in our operations; our commercial relationships with airlines in other parts of the world and the investments we have in certain of those airlines; the effects of a significant disruption in the operations or performance of third parties on which we rely; failure to realize the full value of intangible or long-lived assets; labor issues; the effects of weather, natural disasters and seasonality on our business; the cost of aircraft fuel; the availability of aircraft fuel; failure or inability of insurance to cover a significant liability at Monroe's Trainer refinery; the impact of environmental regulation on the Trainer refinery, including costs related to renewable fuel standard regulations; our ability to retain senior management, key employees and our culture; significant damage to our reputation and brand, including from exposure to significant adverse publicity; the effects of terrorist attacks or geopolitical conflict; competitive conditions in the airline industry; interruptions or disruptions in service at major airports at which we operate or significant problems associated with types of aircraft or engines we operate; the effects of extensive government regulation on our business; the impact of environmental regulation and climate change risks on our business; and unfavorable economic or political conditions in the markets in which we operate.

Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties that could cause differences between actual results and forward-looking statements is contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021. Caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which represent our views only as of June 3, 2021, except as otherwise indicated, and which we undertake no obligation to update except to the extent required by law.

1

Continued Steady Demand Recovery in the June Quarter

  • Domestic leisure travel expected to be more than 100% restored in June month, up from 60% in March
  • Forward premium revenue growth is outpacing main cabin and upsell rates are improving
  • Continued leisure, growing corporate, and initial Transatlantic demand drive next leg of recovery in the second half of 2021, with remaining long-haulinternational expected to recover in 2022

Load Factor & Yield Improving Through the Quarter

System Load Factor

System Yield

~25 pts

~5-10%

Mar 21

Jun 21E

Mar 21

Jun 21E

Month

Month

Month

Month

2

Improved June Quarter Outlook

  • Expect June quarter pre-tax loss of $1.0 - $1.2 billion1 vs. prior guidance for pre-tax loss of $1.0 - $1.5 billion
    • Progressive improvement through the quarter expected to drive pre-tax profitability1 in the month of June
  • Expect to generate pre-tax profit1 for second half of 2021

% vs. June Quarter 2019

Updated Guidance

April 15th Guidance

Scheduled Capacity

Down ~32%

Down ~32%

Sellable Capacity

Down ~40%

Down ~40%

Total Revenue, Adjusted1, 2

$6.0 - $6.2 billion

Down 50% - 55%

(Down 50% - 52%)

Fuel Price ($/gal)1

$2.10 - $2.15

$1.85 - $1.95

CASM-Ex1

Up ~9%

Up 6% - 9%

Capital Expenditures

~$550 million

~$550 million

Adjusted Net Debt1

<$19.0 billion

$19.0 - $19.5 billion

  1. Non-GAAPmeasure
  2. Excludes refinery sales and DPJ revenue

3

Restoring Financial Strength as Recovery Progresses

1 Protect

Protect our people and our customers

Preserve our financial liquidity

Lay the groundwork for the recovery

2

Stabilize

3

Restore

Restore customer

Sustain free cash

confidence and

flow generation

eliminate cash burn

Generate returns

Begin debt reduction

above cost of capital

and fully fund the

pension

Achieve investment

grade metrics

Return to profitability

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Delta Air Lines Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 11:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
