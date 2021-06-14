Delta Air Lines : L.A. Chefs Jon Shook, Vinny Dotolo headline return of fresh meals to Delta's premium domestic cabins

As summer travel kicks into high gear, Delta continues to build on its successful efforts to reintroduce onboard food and beverage service for customers returning to the skies. Starting this week, Delta One and First Class customers flying on select domestic routes will again enjoy hot meals featuring local fare and customer favorites.

'The new meals are the latest in an ongoing series of enhancements we've been making to our offerings in flight,' said Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer Allison Ausband. 'Delta continues to take an intentional approach to the return of our onboard food and beverage program to ensure service is coming back safely and even better than before.'

Starting June 15, Delta One and First Class customers flying from Boston and New York-JFK to and from Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco will see the return of popular breakfast, lunch and dinner items like lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry thyme syrup, a smoked salmon plate with bagel chips, and beef short ribs with whipped potatoes. Additionally, Delta's bread service will now feature locally sourced sourdough bread and batch-churned, slow-cultured butter from Atlanta-based Banner Butter. Customers in these cabins will be able to browse the menus digitally via their seatback screens.

For customers flying from Los Angeles, Delta partners and chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo are preparing their acclaimed Italian-American fare, which includes staples like marinara-braised meatballs and juicy chicken parmesan. Their recipes feature local, fresh and seasonal ingredients inspired by the dishes served at Jon and Vinny's popular eateries, including Animal, Son of a Gun and Jon & Vinny's. The Los Angeles-based duo has partnered with Delta since 2017 and even assisted Delta with the airline's food donation efforts amid the pandemic by preparing and distributing produce and meals to the L.A. community.

'Welcoming customers back to our restaurants has been really special, and we're just as eager to play a role in welcoming Delta customers back on board,' said Shook. 'The safety of our patrons and employees has been a top priority for us this year, and Delta hasn't taken any shortcuts to ensure health and safety, either. Our collaboration with Delta over the years has been incredible, and we can't wait to help celebrate the return to travel by serving our food to Delta customers and to visitors in our hometown of Los Angeles.'

Beginning this week, Delta One, First Class and Delta Comfort+ customers on domestic longer-haul flights will enjoy additional tasty treats including Kind Energy bars, potato chips, cookies and more, served from a complimentary snack basket. Flight Fuel snack boxes that offer items like protein bars, beef jerky, chips, and chocolates are available for purchase for customers in Main Cabin on these flights.

The airline resumed snack and beverage service in all cabins on U.S. domestic flights earlier this spring. The refreshed service features Coca-Cola mini-cans, wellness-focused snacks and Tip Top Proper Cocktails*.

Coconut chia oatmeal with mango, blueberries and toasted coconut

Later this summer, customers flying Delta One or First Class on routes over 1,500 miles within North America, the Caribbean and Latin America will enjoy artisan sandwiches, salads and bowls specially curated for Delta. The new meals offer nourishing options like coconut chia oatmeal, a superfood grain bowl, a strawberry salad with seared chicken, an Italian prosciutto and fresh mozzarella sandwich and more.

'Customers are ready to enjoy their favorite bites on board again, and we're working to ramp up our service while following Mayo Clinic recommendations to ensure that we continue to deliver the safest - and most delicious - experience,' said Mike Crowley, Vice President of Onboard Service Operations at Delta.

To ensure a thoughtful reintroduction of its world-renowned service offerings, Delta engaged Mayo Clinic on multiple rounds of testing and onboard simulations to redesign its in-flight service procedures to ensure safe delivery.

Delta continues to give customers more ways to reclaim the joy of travel. Learn more about what the airline is doing to make it easy to plan upcoming travel, earn Medallion Status, and enjoy the trip.

*21+; Please enjoy responsibly.